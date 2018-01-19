New Mexico State finally comes home, tops Seattle 75-62

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) -- Zach Lofton and Eli Chuha combined to score 29 points and New Mexico State used a big first half to post a 75-62 win over Seattle to remain unbeaten in Western Athletic Conference competition Thursday night.

The home game was the Aggies first in more than a month and they extended their win streak against the Redhawks to seven.

New Mexico (16-3, 4-0) built a 37-22 lead by intermission and cruised.

Lofton finished with 15 points and Chuha added 14 by going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Sidy N'Dir added 11 points and Jemerrio Jones added 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. New Mexico hit 26 of 64 from the floor (40.6 percent), including 9 of 30 from behind the arc.

Matej Kavas scored 20 points to lead Seattle (13-8, 2-2). Jordan Hill added 12 points and Aaron Menzies scored 10 points and grabbed 12 boards. The Redhawks were 21 of 47 from the field (44.7 percent), including 5 of 17 from distance.