Mexico registers 6,740 more coronavirus infections, 654 new deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 6,740 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 654 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 245,251 cases and 29,843 deaths.

The number of new cases was just one less than the record number reported on Thursday. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.





