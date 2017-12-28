New Mexico outruns Air Force 87-58 behind Furstinger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Joe Furstinger dropped his third consecutive double-double and five other New Mexico players reached double figures as the Lobos beat Air Force 87-58 in their Mountain West opener Wednesday night.

Furstinger, a senior post who never had a double-double until his recent streak, finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, including six offensive boards. Jachai Simmons added a career-high 15 points for New Mexico (6-8, 1-0).

''Joe has been terrific for a week and a half, two weeks now and hopefully he's going to be able to continue it going forward,'' New Mexico coach Paul Weir said of Furstinger.

Lavelle Scottie had 12 points for the Falcons (6-7, 0-1).

In a meeting between deliberate Air Force and the go-go Lobos, speed, quickness and pace paid major dividends as the Falcons were unable to slow New Mexico down enough to make a difference.

''We never go into a half-court game,'' Falcons coach Dave Pilopovich said. ''It was attack and scramble for 40 minutes and 94 feet and you could never control tempo.''

The Lobos forced Air Force into 17 turnovers, turning those into 17 points. Couple that with 33 New Mexico fast-break points and the intrigue in the game quickly disappeared. The Lobos ran off a 19-6 run midway through the first half to go up 29-15 and the lead was never less than double digits the rest of the way.

''We got them playing the kind of game we wanted them to play,'' Weir said. ''They were running up and down and trying to execute fast breaks and things like that.''

BIG PICTURE

This is the 10th straight time New Mexico has beaten the Falcons in Albuquerque and the sixth straight conference-opening win for the Lobos. This is New Mexico's first three-game winning streak since winning four in a row in January 2017.