Mexico has 'no bias' on possible buyers for Citigroup assets, minister says

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's government has "no bias" on potential buyers for the assets of Citigroup that the U.S. bank is selling in Mexico, with both international and domestic bidders welcome, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said on Wednesday.

Citigroup said on Tuesday https://www.reuters.com/business/citi-exit-mexican-consumer-banking-business-strategy-revamp-2022-01-11 it was selling its consumer banking operations in Mexico, and Ramirez told Reuters in an interview the process would be open to all.

"Both national and foreign (bidders) with a presence in Mexico and outside of Mexico," he said. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Leslie Adler)