New Mexico mom sentenced to 16 years in prison for leaving her baby in a dumpster

A New Mexico judge sentenced a 19-year-old mom to 16 years in prison Monday for leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster.

Jurors convicted Alexis Avila of child abuse involving great bodily harm over a year after a group of people found her baby in the trash bin behind a shopping center in Hobbs, Texas, on a winter day in January 2022.

Police arrested Avila after identifying her car using surveillance video.

Avila’s lawyer argued her actions were not premeditated and that her undiagnosed mental health disorder played a role. Judge William Shoobridge took two years off Avila’s 18 year sentence citing mental health concerns and her age.

“I regret his first hours of life were traumatic, and I regret that he will always have this in the back of his head and will think I do not love him because that’s what he’ll read and hear,” Avila said. “But that’s not true at all. I do love him. I truly do.”

New Mexico Safe Haven laws

New Mexico’s Safe Haven for Infants law allows parents to leave their baby, up to 90 days old, at a safe location without being charged for child abandonment. Every state has some sort of Safe Haven law, which allows a person to safely surrender a newborn baby.

Safe locations include a hospital, law enforcement agency or fire station. There has to be a staff member at the site when the baby is dropped off.

Lawmakers began to pass Safe Haven laws in the early 2000s to curb child abandonments and killings.

New Mexico lawmakers approved a bill to expand the state’s Safe Haven Program in 2022. Funds will be used to build one baby box for every county.

