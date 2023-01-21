New Mexico men’s basketball knocks Boise State out of first with overtime victory

He might look like he can’t “jump over a small-town phone book,” as one Fox Sports 1 commentator said, but he sure can shoot under pressure.

Sophomore forward Tyson Degenhart sank a 3-pointer with 1 second left to force overtime, but the Boise State men’s basketball team came up short in an 81-79 loss to New Mexico on Friday in front of 14,566 fans at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The loss knocks the Broncos (15-4, 5-1 MW) out of first place in the Mountain West standings.

New Mexico’s Morris Udeze made the game-winner on a layup with 2 seconds left in OT. The Broncos got a look at the potential game-tying 3-pointer, but Marcus Shaver Jr.’s shot was off the mark.

Degenhart finished with a game-leading and career-high 28 points, while Max Rice added 17 points and Shaver had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. paced the Lobos with 25 points and seven rebounds.

The Broncos return home for a pair of Mountain West games, beginning with Fresno State. Tipoff is 7 p.m. Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena, and the game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, or listen on the radio on KBOI 670 AM.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.