New Mexico may curb paramilitaries near southern US border

·3 min read

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislators in New Mexico are advancing legislation to rein in paramilitary patrols that have popped up in recent years to halt migrants near the international border with Mexico and at a protest over a statue of a Spanish conquistador.

The bill places New Mexico among several states weighing changes this year to restrictions on paramilitary organizations. Lawmakers in Oregon and Vermont also are considering initiatives aimed at limiting activities by private militarized groups, while a bill this year in Idaho would lead in the opposite direction by repealing a state law that bans private militias.

Democratic state Rep. Raymundo Lara of Sunland Park is cosponsoring the New Mexico initiative and says it gives district attorneys new tools and discretion by making it a crime for armed paramilitary organizations to engage in public patrols capable to causing injury or death and provisions regarding intimidation. The bill includes felony penalties including prison.

The bill emerged Monday from House committee vetting for a possible floor vote, with the backing of Democrats. Republicans House legislators have raised concerns that the proposal could interfere with neighborhood-watch style groups that respond to crime or limit opportunities for businesses in New Mexico that have provided tactical training to visiting security forces.

Lara said the proposal doesn't interfere with private firearms training or New Mexico's relatively permissive gun laws that allow both open carry of firearms and concealed handguns with permit and training requirements.

“That's going to be up to the district attorney, whether they do an investigation ... (to) find out if they are connected in any way, if there's some kind of command structure," he said.

Lara said the proposal responds to incidents in 2019 in which armed members of the United Constitutional Patriots stopped migrants near the international border in southernmost New Mexico at Sunland Park, and in 2020 when men with long guns and tactical equipment showed up at a chaotic protest in Albuquerque about a statute of early Spanish settler Juan de Oñate who is both revered and reviled.

The armed group in Albuquerque known as the New Mexico Civil Guard was recently barred by a state district court judge from publicly acting as a military unit without authorization.

James Grayson, a chief deputy attorney general who previously worked on the case against the New Mexico Civil Guard, told legislators this week that prosecutors don't have adequate tools to address militarized groups that can pose a danger to public protesters and authorized law enforcement.

The bill from Lara defines a paramilitary organization as a group of three or more people with a command structure aimed at functioning in public as a combat, enforcement or security unit.

Banned paramilitary activities also include interfering with government operations or a government proceeding and actions that deprive others of their rights. Paramilitary groups also would be prohibited from posturing deceptively as peace officers.

At Sunland Park, the United Constitutional Patriots were eventually pressured into leaving by local law enforcement amid accusations of trespassing on railroad property. One member of the group was convicted of impersonating a federal officer, while another was convicted on federal firearms charges.

Armed civilian groups have been an intermittent presence on the border for years, portraying themselves as auxiliaries to the U.S. Border Patrol and operating in areas where agents are not stationed.

Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Wife finds husband’s mummified remains in closet of their Illinois home eight months after reporting him missing

    ‘I was looking for a tote of Christmas ornaments, and that’s when I discovered him,’ wife says

  • Fox News Edits Out Trump Saying He Might’ve Let Russia ‘Take Over’ Parts of Ukraine

    REUTERSDonald Trump has long insisted that the Ukraine war would have never happened if he were still president, going so far as to blame the “rigged election” on Russia’s unprovoked invasion while claiming he had the magic words to stop the fighting “immediately.”During a radio interview with Fox News host (and longtime confidant) Sean Hannity on Monday, the twice-impeached ex-president finally revealed how he personally would have prevented the war. According to Trump, all he needed to do was

  • Mexico kidnapping — live: Two Americans kidnapped in Matamoros on ‘tummy tuck’ trip are found dead

    Latavia “Tay” Mcgee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams were kidnapped after travelling to Matamoros, Tamaulipas

  • Michelle Obama said she sobbed uncontrollably for 30 minutes straight after leaving the White House on Trump's inauguration day

    Obama said January 20, 2017, was very "emotional" for her — partly because of the lack of diversity she saw at Trump's inauguration ceremony.

  • ‘You’ve Been Screwed’: Russian Inmates Rebel and Flee From Commanders

    REUTERS/Alexander ErmochenkoThe demented prison-recruitment scheme top Russian military brass are using to find fresh cannon fodder for the war against Ukraine apparently isn’t going so well: 11 inmates are on the run in Donetsk while their fellow recruits have been tossed into basements for refusing to fight.That’s according to the independent outlet Ostorozhno, Novosti, which released damning leaked audio on Tuesday that captures the unfolding chaos.About 70 inmates are being held against thei

  • Dozens Arrested After 'Coordinated Attack' on Proposed Site of Atlanta Police Training Center

    At least 35 people were arrested following what the City of Atlanta Police Department called a “coordinated attack” at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Sunday, March 5.Footage from the City of Atlanta Police Department shows officers at the site in DeKalb County seeking cover as they fireworks explode around them.The police said a group of “violent agitators” carried out a “coordinated attack” on the site on Sunday.The force said the group “changed into black clothing, entered the construction area, and began throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers.”At least 35 people were arrested, the force added.Local media reported that the unrest followed a week-long festival arranged by protesters opposing the construction of the center.Previous protests over the center in Atlanta have turned violent with multiple arrests made. Credit: Atlanta Police Department via Storyful

  • Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to US

    A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery veered violently off course when four Americans were caught in a drug cartel shootout, leaving two dead and two held captive for days in a remote region of the Gulf coast before they were rescued from a wood shack, officials said Tuesday. The four Americans were hauled off in a pickup truck, and Mexican authorities frantically searched as the cartel moved them around — even taking them to a medical clinic — “to create confusion and avoid efforts to rescue them,” Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said.

  • Tucker’s Jan. 6 Bombshell? Josh Hawley Wasn’t the Only Senator Running

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday aired U.S. Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave to him last month, at one point showing tape of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing from rioters.Yet the clip, which the House Jan. 6 Committee first revealed to the public last July, is “a lie,” according to the Fox News host, because Hawley wasn’t the only member of Congress seen running toward a safe location.Carlson, in a voiceover, complained that “Demo

  • Elon Musk Goes All In On Jan. 6 Denial

    The Twitter owner reacted credulously to Tucker Carlson's selectively edited segments of Capitol security footage from the 2021 riot.

  • Serial killer Dellen Millard found guilty of assault in prison stabbing

    Serial killer Dellen Millard has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in connection with a stabbing at the prison where he's serving three murder convictions. Millard appeared by video in Napanee's Ontario Court of Justice from the Millhaven Institution on Monday morning. He is currently serving three first-degree murder convictions for the deaths of his father Wayne Millard, Tim Bosma from Hamilton, and Laura Babcock from Toronto. Millard's most recent charge is in connection with a

  • Ukraine’s secret weapon should terrify Putin

    A shocking video has been circulating in the last few days that appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being gunned down by his Russian captors as he utters what he knows are the last words he will ever say: “Slava Ukraini” – glory to Ukraine. This image of heroic defiance against appalling brutality should send a chilling message to Vladimir Putin after a year of butchery in Ukraine: you can murder and torture us all you like, but you cannot defeat our will to fight.

  • First Gen Z Congressman Shreds Ron DeSantis With 1 Damning Word

    "There’s a new bill every day but we have to call it for what it is," said Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), who recently began his first term in Congress.

  • Man accused of trying to stab attendant with a broken metal spoon on a United flight leaned over and asked another passenger about the emergency exit door before attack: feds

    Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members using a dangerous weapon.

  • Conservative Columnist Hits 'Savior Of The Right' Trump With A Harsh Truth

    Charles C.W. Cooke slammed one of the former president's tactics as "completely backwards."

  • Russia Bars Its Own Shadow Army Rep in Explosive Public Feud

    Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via third partyA representative for Wagner Group boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin was reportedly denied access to Russia’s military command in Ukraine Monday, in the latest sign that Moscow is sidelining Prigozhin’s mercenary fighting group in the war in Ukraine.The apparent snub comes as Prigozhin pleads with Moscow to provide the Wagner Group with the ammunition it desperately needs in the war. The ammunition, though, has not been delivered—an act Prigozhin said could eithe

  • How Alex Murdaugh’s son helped seal his guilty verdict from beyond the grave with a 50-second video of a dog

    Paul Murdaugh had no idea that a video of a dog he took to send a friend would lead to justice for him and his mother – and the conviction of his own father for their murders. Rachel Sharp reports

  • China accused of ‘harassment’ after dozens of its ships surround disputed island

    The Philippines has accused China of “harassment” after a Chinese naval ship and dozens of other vessels surrounded a contested island in the South China Sea.

  • Fox News Cites Newly Discovered Maria Bartiromo Emails In Defense Of Dominion Lawsuit; Judge Indicates Jurors Won’t Be Selected Based On Who They Voted For In 2020

    Fox News is citing newly found emails from Maria Bartiromo’s personal account that they intend to use in their defense of Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit. In one email exchange, Tony Fratto, who in November, 2020 was acting as a spokesman for Dominion, wrote to Bartiromo after watching an interview with Sidney Powell, the attorney […]

  • Poilievre attacks Canada's natural-gas policies as Europe says it wants hydrogen

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre slammed the federal Liberal government over its handling of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) file Tuesday, saying Canada missed its opportunity to supply Europe with the fossil fuel. Europe faced a serious supply crunch last year as it weaned itself off Russian oil and gas following Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Amid a mad scramble to replace Russian gas, Germany and other EU members turned to Canada as a possible solution to their supply woes. Ursu

  • Putin won't live to see the end of Ukraine war, state TV pundit fears

    Mikheyev's comments came amid a four-minute tirade in which he hit out at Russian military commanders and the Kremlin for 'silence' in response to failings on the battlefield