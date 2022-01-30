New Mexico man dead after southwest Kansas crash, Kansas Highway Patrol log says

A man is dead after a rollover crash that happened in Seward County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs say.

KHP says the wreck happened at 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Carlos A. Granados, 41, who is from Hobbs, New Mexico, was driving southbound in the 2100 block of South Kansas Avenue in a 2014 Ford F-150 when he “failed to negotiate” a left-hand curve, the crash report says.

The truck entered a ditch and rolled “an unknown number of times” before landing on its wheels, the report says. No other vehicles were involved. He was alone in the truck, the report indicates.