In Mexico, locals try to save traditional 'Mexican caviar'

  • Ahuautle, the eggs of the axayacatl, a type of an aquatic insect, are seen attached to pine needles before being harvested at Lake Texcoco, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The tiny insect eggs known as "ahuautle" are parto of a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire that a few local farmers are trying to keep alive. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    1/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Ahuautle, the eggs of the axayacatl, a type of an aquatic insect, are seen attached to pine needles before being harvested at Lake Texcoco, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The tiny insect eggs known as "ahuautle" are parto of a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire that a few local farmers are trying to keep alive. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A cook prepares green sauce to accompany a pre-hispanic recipe made with ahuautle in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ahuautle or the tiny eggs of the an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, also know as the "bird fly," is known for its intense but delicate flavor. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    2/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    A cook prepares green sauce to accompany a pre-hispanic recipe made with ahuautle in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ahuautle or the tiny eggs of the an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, also know as the "bird fly," is known for its intense but delicate flavor. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ahuautle, also known as the Mexican caviar is harvested from pine needles in Lake Texcoco, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Ahuautle was once an important food to the people of the Valley of Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    3/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Ahuautle, also known as the Mexican caviar is harvested from pine needles in Lake Texcoco, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Ahuautle was once an important food to the people of the Valley of Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A dead axayacatl, a type of water bug, floats on the waters of Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The insects eggs are consumes as ahuautle, known as the Mexican caviar. Ahuautle is threatened by the drying out of Lake Texcoco, development around the lakeshore and waning interest in the ingredient among younger generations. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    4/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    A dead axayacatl, a type of water bug, floats on the waters of Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The insects eggs are consumes as ahuautle, known as the Mexican caviar. Ahuautle is threatened by the drying out of Lake Texcoco, development around the lakeshore and waning interest in the ingredient among younger generations. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Juan Hernandez collects ahuautle, or the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, on Lake Texcoco, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 For Hernandez, a farmer from San Cristóbal Nezquipayac, cultivating and collecting the tiny insect eggs is a way of life. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    5/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Juan Hernandez collects ahuautle, or the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, on Lake Texcoco, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 For Hernandez, a farmer from San Cristóbal Nezquipayac, cultivating and collecting the tiny insect eggs is a way of life. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A a bowl of ahuautle sits ready for the preparation of a pre-hispanic dish at a restaurant in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ahuautle is also at risk of becoming only a gourmet dish for the rich: A kilogram of the eggs can sell for the equivalent of $50 (roughly $25 a pound). (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    6/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    A a bowl of ahuautle sits ready for the preparation of a pre-hispanic dish at a restaurant in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ahuautle is also at risk of becoming only a gourmet dish for the rich: A kilogram of the eggs can sell for the equivalent of $50 (roughly $25 a pound). (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Juan Hernandez cleans ahuautle, known as the Mexican caviar, in Texcoco, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. "Cleaning is a process that takes a lot of work," said Hernández, as he rubs his hand over the sticks to remove the eggs, which he then places on a piece of cloth. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    7/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Juan Hernandez cleans ahuautle, known as the Mexican caviar, in Texcoco, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. "Cleaning is a process that takes a lot of work," said Hernández, as he rubs his hand over the sticks to remove the eggs, which he then places on a piece of cloth. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Juan Hernandez enters Lake Texcoco to collecting ahuautle, also known as the Mexican caviar, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Hernandez wades through the calf-high waters towards the pine branches he had poked into the muddy lakebed the week before, where the bird-fly bugs deposit their eggs he collects. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    8/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Juan Hernandez enters Lake Texcoco to collecting ahuautle, also known as the Mexican caviar, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Hernandez wades through the calf-high waters towards the pine branches he had poked into the muddy lakebed the week before, where the bird-fly bugs deposit their eggs he collects. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Croquettes made with ahuautle, known as Mexican caviar, are served at a restaurant in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. "Eating this is like revisiting the past," said restaurant owner Gustavo Guerrero. He adds that the flavor of the ahuautle reminds him of his childhood, when his mother cooked the dish according to a recipe she learned from her grandmother. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    9/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Croquettes made with ahuautle, known as Mexican caviar, are served at a restaurant in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. "Eating this is like revisiting the past," said restaurant owner Gustavo Guerrero. He adds that the flavor of the ahuautle reminds him of his childhood, when his mother cooked the dish according to a recipe she learned from her grandmother. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ahuautle, the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, are collected on pine needles after harvesting at Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The eggs are run through a sieve to remove any bits of pine bark or mud. Then they are packed in bags for sale. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    10/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Ahuautle, the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, are collected on pine needles after harvesting at Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The eggs are run through a sieve to remove any bits of pine bark or mud. Then they are packed in bags for sale. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Juan Hernandez, front, and a friend arrive at Lake Texcoco lake to harvest ahuautle, the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. "We look for them along the edges of the lake, where the flies are more active," Hernandez said. He started as a young man, after a period of joblessness, joining about four dozen other local residents who used to work the lakes during the ahuautle season, the rainy period from June through September. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    11/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Juan Hernandez, front, and a friend arrive at Lake Texcoco lake to harvest ahuautle, the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. "We look for them along the edges of the lake, where the flies are more active," Hernandez said. He started as a young man, after a period of joblessness, joining about four dozen other local residents who used to work the lakes during the ahuautle season, the rainy period from June through September. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dry axayacatl, a type of water bug, are displayed at a restaurant that specializes in pre-Hispanic dishes in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Framers harvest the eggs of this evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    12/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Dry axayacatl, a type of water bug, are displayed at a restaurant that specializes in pre-Hispanic dishes in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Framers harvest the eggs of this evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Juan Hernandez prepares to harvest ahuautle, the eggs of the axayacatl, a type of water bug, at Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. For Hernandez, a farmer from San Cristóbal Nezquipayac, cultivating and collecting the tiny insect eggs is a way of life. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    13/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Juan Hernandez prepares to harvest ahuautle, the eggs of the axayacatl, a type of water bug, at Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. For Hernandez, a farmer from San Cristóbal Nezquipayac, cultivating and collecting the tiny insect eggs is a way of life. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Juan Hernandez drags a styrofoam raft to harvest ahuautle, the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, known as the Mexican caviar, at Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 For Hernandez, it's hard, dirty work that few are willing to do anymore. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    14/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Juan Hernandez drags a styrofoam raft to harvest ahuautle, the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, known as the Mexican caviar, at Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 For Hernandez, it's hard, dirty work that few are willing to do anymore. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A water fowl flies over Lake Texcoco where Ahuautle, the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, are cultivated and harvested, near Mexico City,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. In this shallow lake a handful of farmers still harvest ahuautle, the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    15/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    A water fowl flies over Lake Texcoco where Ahuautle, the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, are cultivated and harvested, near Mexico City,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. In this shallow lake a handful of farmers still harvest ahuautle, the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ahuautle, known as Mexican caviar, is displayed at a restaurant specialized in pre-hispanic dishes in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ahuautle or the tiny eggs of an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, was once an important food to the people of the Valley of Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    16/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Ahuautle, known as Mexican caviar, is displayed at a restaurant specialized in pre-hispanic dishes in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ahuautle or the tiny eggs of an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, was once an important food to the people of the Valley of Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Juan Hernandez drags a styrofoam raft with with pine needles loaded with Ahuautle, the eggs eggs of the axayacatl, a type of water bug, in Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. In this shallow lake a handful of farmers like Hernandez still harvest ahuautle in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    17/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Juan Hernandez drags a styrofoam raft with with pine needles loaded with Ahuautle, the eggs eggs of the axayacatl, a type of water bug, in Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. In this shallow lake a handful of farmers like Hernandez still harvest ahuautle in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pumpkin flowers are prepared to accompany a pre-hispanic recipe made with ahuautle, known as Mexican caviar, at a restaurant in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. According to Jorge Ocampo, agrarian history coordinator at the Center for Economic, Social and Technological Research on Agribusiness and World Agriculture in Mexico State, the painstaking collection of ahuautle," known for its intense but delicate flavor, is threatened by the drying out of Lake Texcoco, development around the lakeshore and waning interest in the ingredient among younger generations. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    18/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Pumpkin flowers are prepared to accompany a pre-hispanic recipe made with ahuautle, known as Mexican caviar, at a restaurant in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. According to Jorge Ocampo, agrarian history coordinator at the Center for Economic, Social and Technological Research on Agribusiness and World Agriculture in Mexico State, the painstaking collection of ahuautle," known for its intense but delicate flavor, is threatened by the drying out of Lake Texcoco, development around the lakeshore and waning interest in the ingredient among younger generations. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Juan Hernandez collects ahuautle, the eggs of the axayacatl, a type of water bug, on Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Hernandez is one of only six people known to still harvest ahuautle, at least in the Texcoco area, they fear they may be the last.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    19/19

    Mexico Pre-Hispanic Caviar

    Juan Hernandez collects ahuautle, the eggs of the axayacatl, a type of water bug, on Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Hernandez is one of only six people known to still harvest ahuautle, at least in the Texcoco area, they fear they may be the last.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ahuautle, the eggs of the axayacatl, a type of an aquatic insect, are seen attached to pine needles before being harvested at Lake Texcoco, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The tiny insect eggs known as "ahuautle" are parto of a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire that a few local farmers are trying to keep alive. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A cook prepares green sauce to accompany a pre-hispanic recipe made with ahuautle in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ahuautle or the tiny eggs of the an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, also know as the "bird fly," is known for its intense but delicate flavor. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Ahuautle, also known as the Mexican caviar is harvested from pine needles in Lake Texcoco, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Ahuautle was once an important food to the people of the Valley of Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A dead axayacatl, a type of water bug, floats on the waters of Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The insects eggs are consumes as ahuautle, known as the Mexican caviar. Ahuautle is threatened by the drying out of Lake Texcoco, development around the lakeshore and waning interest in the ingredient among younger generations. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Juan Hernandez collects ahuautle, or the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, on Lake Texcoco, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 For Hernandez, a farmer from San Cristóbal Nezquipayac, cultivating and collecting the tiny insect eggs is a way of life. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A a bowl of ahuautle sits ready for the preparation of a pre-hispanic dish at a restaurant in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ahuautle is also at risk of becoming only a gourmet dish for the rich: A kilogram of the eggs can sell for the equivalent of $50 (roughly $25 a pound). (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Juan Hernandez cleans ahuautle, known as the Mexican caviar, in Texcoco, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. "Cleaning is a process that takes a lot of work," said Hernández, as he rubs his hand over the sticks to remove the eggs, which he then places on a piece of cloth. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Juan Hernandez enters Lake Texcoco to collecting ahuautle, also known as the Mexican caviar, near to Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Hernandez wades through the calf-high waters towards the pine branches he had poked into the muddy lakebed the week before, where the bird-fly bugs deposit their eggs he collects. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Croquettes made with ahuautle, known as Mexican caviar, are served at a restaurant in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. "Eating this is like revisiting the past," said restaurant owner Gustavo Guerrero. He adds that the flavor of the ahuautle reminds him of his childhood, when his mother cooked the dish according to a recipe she learned from her grandmother. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Ahuautle, the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, are collected on pine needles after harvesting at Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The eggs are run through a sieve to remove any bits of pine bark or mud. Then they are packed in bags for sale. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Juan Hernandez, front, and a friend arrive at Lake Texcoco lake to harvest ahuautle, the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. "We look for them along the edges of the lake, where the flies are more active," Hernandez said. He started as a young man, after a period of joblessness, joining about four dozen other local residents who used to work the lakes during the ahuautle season, the rainy period from June through September. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Dry axayacatl, a type of water bug, are displayed at a restaurant that specializes in pre-Hispanic dishes in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Framers harvest the eggs of this evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Juan Hernandez prepares to harvest ahuautle, the eggs of the axayacatl, a type of water bug, at Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. For Hernandez, a farmer from San Cristóbal Nezquipayac, cultivating and collecting the tiny insect eggs is a way of life. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Juan Hernandez drags a styrofoam raft to harvest ahuautle, the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, known as the Mexican caviar, at Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 For Hernandez, it's hard, dirty work that few are willing to do anymore. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A water fowl flies over Lake Texcoco where Ahuautle, the eggs of the Axayacatl, a type of water bug, are cultivated and harvested, near Mexico City,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. In this shallow lake a handful of farmers still harvest ahuautle, the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Ahuautle, known as Mexican caviar, is displayed at a restaurant specialized in pre-hispanic dishes in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Ahuautle or the tiny eggs of an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, was once an important food to the people of the Valley of Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Juan Hernandez drags a styrofoam raft with with pine needles loaded with Ahuautle, the eggs eggs of the axayacatl, a type of water bug, in Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. In this shallow lake a handful of farmers like Hernandez still harvest ahuautle in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Pumpkin flowers are prepared to accompany a pre-hispanic recipe made with ahuautle, known as Mexican caviar, at a restaurant in Iztapalapa, near Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. According to Jorge Ocampo, agrarian history coordinator at the Center for Economic, Social and Technological Research on Agribusiness and World Agriculture in Mexico State, the painstaking collection of ahuautle," known for its intense but delicate flavor, is threatened by the drying out of Lake Texcoco, development around the lakeshore and waning interest in the ingredient among younger generations. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Juan Hernandez collects ahuautle, the eggs of the axayacatl, a type of water bug, on Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Hernandez is one of only six people known to still harvest ahuautle, at least in the Texcoco area, they fear they may be the last.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
BY FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
·5 min read

CHIMALHUACAN, Mexico (AP) — In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers still harvest the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire.

Caviar is typically associated sturgeons swimming the Caspian Sea, but the Mexican version is made from the tiny eggs of the an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, also know as the “bird fly,” because birds like to eat it. Similar bugs are often known as “water boatmen” in English, because of the way they seem to row in ponds and streams.

The bug, which only occasionally surfaces before diving again in a trail of bubbles, would not look like food to most, but it was once important to the people of the Valley of Mexico.

For Juan Hernández, a farmer from San Cristóbal Nezquipayac, cultivating and collecting the tiny insect eggs known as “ahuautle” -- meaning water amaranth in Nahua -- is a way of life.

“For me, more than anything, it means tradition,” said the 59-year-old Hernández. He is one of only six people known to still harvest ahuautle, at least in the Texcoco area, they fear they may be the last.

The painstaking collection of “Mexican caviar,” known for its intense but delicate flavor, is threatened by the drying out of Lake Texcoco, development around the lakeshore and waning interest in the ingredient among younger generations, said Jorge Ocampo, agrarian history coordinator at the Center for Economic, Social and Technological Research on Agribusiness and World Agriculture in Mexico State.

Ocampo called the dish's survival an example of “community resistance,” similar to the way in which inhabitants around Lake Texcoco — a shallow, saline lake that once covered most of the eastern half of the Mexico City valley — have managed to preserve other traditions, festivals and ceremonies.

For Hernández, it's hard, dirty work that few are willing to do anymore.

Dressed in a hat, long-sleeved shirt, shorts and rubber boots, Hernández wades through the calf-high waters of Nabor Carrillo — a smallish lake formed from the remnants of Texcoco — to collect pine branches he had poked into the muddy lakebed the week before.

The branches serve as an anchor for the bird-fly bugs to deposit their eggs.

Under a blazing sun and accompanied by the calls of hundreds of herons, plovers and other migratory birds that stop at the lakes, Hernández gathers dozens of egg-coated sticks and lays them on a raft of styrofoam.

“We look for them along the edges of the lake, where the flies are more active,” Hernández said. He started as a young man, after a period of joblessness, joining about four dozen other local residents who used to work the lakes during the ahuautle season — the rainy period from June through September.

After about two hours, Hernández has gathered a heap of sticks covered with thousands of bird-fly eggs.

He returns to the edge of the lake to lay the sticks out to dry in the sun, which can take several hours or days, depending on the weather.

“Cleaning is a process that takes a lot of work,” said Hernández, as he rubs his hand over the sticks to remove the eggs, which he then places on a piece of cloth.

Later, he takes the eggs home and runs them through a sieve to remove any bits of pine bark or mud. Then he packs them in bags he offers for sale.

While Hernández takes care of collecting the eggs, restaurant owner Gustavo Guerrero serves them to customers at his eatery in the east-side borough of Iztapalapa.

One of Guerrero's favorite recipes is to mix the ahuautle with breadcrumbs and bind them with eggs to form a croquette, which he then fries and serves with green tomatillo sauce, nopal cactus and squash flowers — all pre-Hispanic ingredients.

“Eating this is like revisiting the past,” said Guerrero, 61. He says the flavor of the ahuautle reminds him of his childhood, when his mother cooked the dish according to a recipe she learned from her grandmother.

But Guerrero acknowledges that “Mexican caviar” is at risk of disappearing because younger generations aren't familiar with the dish, and ever-fewer people harvest it in the scarce remaining lakes where it is found.

Ahuautle is also at risk of becoming only a gourmet dish for the rich: A kilogram of the eggs can sell for the equivalent of $50 (roughly $25 a pound).

Insects, their eggs and larvae have been a part of Mexico's cuisine for hundreds or thousands of years. Edday Farfán, an entomologist at Mexico's National Autonomous University, said there are more than 430 species of edible insects in Mexico.

Farfán has been studying bird flies since 2016, and even has one tattooed on his arm.

Farfán said indigenous peoples living around the lakes adopted the insect eggs as a source of protein because prior to the Spanish conquest of 1521, they had few domesticated animals or livestock.

But now, Farfán said, the dish “is associated with the countryside, perhaps with poverty, as if it were an undesirable protein.”

Even those still familiar with ahuautle often consider the insects that produce it to be feed for chickens or turkeys, and may think of it literally as “for the birds.”

With the odds stacked against it, there is no guarantee that Mexican caviar will even be a choice for future generations.

“There are a lot of kids, young people who don't eat it anymore, they don't like it," Hernández admits.

“Now we are just keeping ahuautle alive,” he said. “I hope it doesn't disappear, because it is a source in income for those of us who live off the land.”

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

    An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.

  • Senators' Stutzle, Canadiens' Caufield among NHLers set for breakout seasons

    Whether they're looking for a new contract or trying to emerge from a sophomore slump, every season there are young players who shine across the NHL. Here's a look at seven athletes poised for breakout seasons. COLE CAUFIELD, MONTREAL CANADIENS Heading into last season, Caufield was a favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. But, his campaign got off to a disastrous start with just one goal in his first 30 games and the right-winger was demoted to the American Hockey League

  • The AFC after 4 weeks: 3 teams are a cut above the rest

    While a number of squads are still trying to find their identity and put up consistent results, there are three teams that have separated from the pack as the AFC's top contenders.

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Bench bosses on the bubble: Keefe, Boudreau among NHL coaches at risk this season

    Players aren't the only ones feeling pressure as the NHL season gets underway. The men behind the bench know their jobs depend on their team's performance, too. Life as an NHL head coach can be precarious, and last season, seven teams across the league opted to swap their bench boss midseason. Here's a look at six head coaches who could be in trouble as the 2022-23 campaign gets underway. BRUCE BOUDREAU, VANCOUVER CANUCKS The Canucks closed out their season with a 31-15-10 run after Boudreau too

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • DeRozan leads Bulls in 115-98 pre-season win over Raptors

    TORONTO — A busy and competitive summer has Canadian Dalano Banton more confident and comfortable in his second Toronto Raptors training camp. The 22-year-old from the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale scored 11 points and was as impressive on defence in his 17 minutes in the Raptors 115-98 pre-season loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. After the Raptors early exit from the playoffs, Banton played in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas and for Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup in Brazil and worked out

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Hockey N.S. cuts off funding to Hockey Canada amid scandal

    Hockey Nova Scotia says it is suspending the transfer of players fees to the national ice hockey body amid allegations the fees were used to pay for sexual abuse settlements. A statement released after an emergency meeting of the Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors Thursday, reads that the provincial organization "has lost confidence in Hockey Canada's senior leadership," and that change is needed at the highest level of the governing body. "Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — Newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko scored a goal and added an assist while goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped seven shots for the shutout as the Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes Friday night. Bo Horvat, Dakota Joshua and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who ended the pre-season with a 2-3-2 record. Vancouver’s first exhibition win came Wednesday night against Edmonton in Abbotsford, B.C. The Coyotes (0-5-1) wrap up their exhi

  • Can Precious Achiuwa build off impressive second half of 2021-22 season?

    Amit Mann and Esfandiar Baraheni discuss the role of Precious Achiuwa in the Raptors' offence and what kind of per-game averages fans can expect. Full episode projecting the per-game stats for Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Senators win third straight over Canadiens behind Stutzle's three-point effort

    GANDER, N.L. — Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators won their third consecutive game over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Thursday in pre-season action at the Steele Community Centre in Gander, N.L. Drake Batherson opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the game, followed by a Brady Tkachuk goal under eight minutes later as Ottawa (4-3) took an early 2-0 lead. Kaiden Guhle put Montreal (0-6-1) on the board 12:23 into the first period to cut the deficit. In the second, K

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it

  • Collaros, Demski and Thurman named CFL's top performers for September

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman were named the CFL's top performers for September on Wednesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, was named the top performer after completing 73-of-108 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 TD passes in four games. Collaros leads the CFL in passing yards (3,874) and touchdowns (32) Demski claimed second performer honours after accumulating 346 yards

  • Who can dethrone the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022-23 NHL season?

    Although it's early, the Zone Time crew takes a shot at naming teams who could be raising Lord Stanley's Cup in June. Full Zone Time previewing the upcoming NHL season is available on the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast feed or on our Yahoo Sports NHL YouTube channel.

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo