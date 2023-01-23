Mexico E-commerce Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Shein, Zegna, Coppel and El Palacio de Hierro Among Others

Company Logo

Mexico E Commerce Market E Commerce Payment Methods In

Mexico E Commerce Market E Commerce Payment Methods In

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico E-commerce Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico e-commerce market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.8% during the period 2022-2027. The Latin American e-commerce market has recorded robust growth over the last few years, offering exciting opportunities for online retailers across various sectors.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Walmart

Shein

Zegna

Coppel

Liverpool

Costco

Sam's club

El Palacio de Hierro

Grainger

Key Market Trends

Adoption of online mode of purchasing

In Mexico, online marketplaces are popular. With 128 million monthly views, Mercado Libre was the most popular e-commerce site in 2020, followed by Amazon with 64 million monthly visits.

Furthermore, several brick-and-mortar retailers have had great success growing their e-commerce sales. Walmart Mexico's internet sales increased by 13% in 2020, whereas Liverpool's online sales soared by 26%.

Amazon announced a USD 100 million investment in 2020 to establish two new distribution centers and 12 delivery stations in Mexico as a result of e-commerce expansion. Mexico's market expansion is likely to continue in the coming years. Product sales in Mexico have increased, particularly in categories such as hardware, cosmetics, and video games.

Another sign of market saturation is Mexico's 36 percent online penetration, which means that in 2021, 36 percent of the Mexican population will have purchased at least one product online.

International companies seek to increase their global footprint and stake a claim in the expanding Mexican e-commerce industry, increasingly targeting Mexico. Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce powerhouse, is one such example. It is investing in the creation of 'digital communities' in each of Mexico's 32 states in order to increase online spending.

Growing B2C E-commerce segment

In 2020, food delivery led to online purchases, followed by fashion and beauty items. Online pharmacy and supermarket purchases increased by 41 and 40 percent, respectively. Debit and personal credit cards continue to be the preferred payment methods.

However, many online retailers offer payment alternatives such as cash payments at convenience stores. According to the Mexican Online Sales Association, impediments to increased e-commerce usage include cybersecurity risks, with 80 percent of e-commerce users noting concerns over electronic fraud and 74% lacking confidence in providing banking information online.

An estimated 98% of online purchases are conducted through Smartphones, with two out of 10 buyers making purchases on SmartTVs. Products sold online are covered by Mexico's Federal Copyright and Industrial Property Law.

Online marketplaces such as Mercado Libre and Amazon Mexico are widely used in Mexico. Mercado Libre was the most visited e-commerce site in 2020, with 128 million visits per month, followed by Amazon, with 64 million visits per month. Additionally, some brick-and-mortar retailers have been very successful in expanding eCommerce sales.

In 2020, Walmart Mexico's online sales increased by 13%, and Liverpool's online sales grew by 26%. Due to e-commerce growth in Mexico, in 2020, Amazon announced a USD 100 million investment to open two new distribution centers and 12 delivery stations.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Key market trends and share of e-commerce of total Retail sector

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the e-commerce sales



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Adoption of online mode of purchasing

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 Rise in Cybercrime

5.3 Analysis of key demographic trends and patterns related to ecommerce industry in Mexico (Coverage to include Population, Internet Penetration, ecommerce Penetration, Age & Income etc.)

5.4 Analysis of the key modes of transaction in the ecommerce industry in Mexico (coverage to include prevalent modes of payment such as cash, card, bank transfer, wallets, etc.)

5.5 Analysis of cross-border ecommerce industry in Mexico (Current market value of cross-border & key trends)

5.6 Current positioning of country Mexico in the ecommerce industry in Latin America region



6 Market Segmentation

6.1 By B2C ecommerce

6.1.1 Market size (GMV) for the period of 2017-2027

6.1.2 Market Segmentation - by Application

6.1.2.1 Beauty & Personal Care

6.1.2.2 Consumer Electronics

6.1.2.3 Fashion & Apparel

6.1.2.4 Food & Beverage

6.1.2.5 Furniture & Home

6.1.2.6 Others (Toys, DIY, Media, etc.)

6.2 By B2B ecommerce

6.2.1 Market size for the period of 2017-2027



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Company Profiles



8 Investment Analysis



9 Future Outlook of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3t6pi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



