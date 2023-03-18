Mexico doesn’t give up, rallies late past Puerto Rico in World Baseball Classic

It is an established rivalry in boxing thanks to the epic bouts between fighters from Mexico and Puerto Rico throughout the years.

On Friday night, the rivalry transcended to the baseball diamond. And, similar to the dramatic turns of memorable fights, Mexico absorbed the early knockdowns only to punch its way back to a dramatic comeback victory.

Isaac Paredes homered and singled as Mexico erased a four-run deficit and beat Puerto Rico 5-4 in a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game at loanDepot Park.

The boxing analogy didn’t escape Mexico manager Benji Gil. In fact, Gil pointed out that his team’s rally coincided with the 33rd anniversary of Mexican legendary champion Julio Cesar Chavez’ thrilling technical knockout win over Meldrick Taylor.

Mexico starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) pitches against Puerto Rico during the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Chavez seemed destined to lose by decision when he mounted a flurry in the final round and stopped Taylor with two seconds remaining.

“He is one of our greatest heroes and I had him in my thoughts tonight,” Gil said of Chavez. “He kept coming forward in that fight and ended up winning. It is impossible that a Mexican team will succumb when other great Mexican warriors never gave up.”

The win advances Mexico to the tournament semifinals against two-time tournament champion Japan Monday night.

“We understand that we will likely be the underdog for the remaining games,” Gil said. “That’s how I like it. This is not about favorites but of doing the job on the field.”

Down 4-2, Mexico tied it on Paredes’ two-run single in the seventh. Luis Urias followed with a go-ahead single

“It was a difficult start for us but we know that our group is united,” Paredes said. “There were many innings left and we responded at zero hour.”

Mexico team reacts after Alex Verdugo (27) scores to take the lead against Puerto Rico in the 7th inning during the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Homers from Javier Baez and Eddie Rosario helped Puerto Rico ambush Mexico starter Julio Urias with a four-run first. Baez hit a two-run shot that made it 3-0 and Rosario followed with a first-pitch drive over the wall in center.

But Puerto Rico’s offense stalled after the quick outburst. Urias and four relievers kept Puerto Rico in check the final eight innings.

Puerto Rico threatened in the eighth after Westminster Christian graduate MJ Melendez drew a one-out walk. Emmanuel Rivera then hit a drive to deep left that Randy Arozarena tracked down and grabbed near the wall. On the hit and run play, Melendez rounded second and needed to retreat to first and barely beat Arozarena’s attempt at doubling him up.

“Defense, especially tracking the ball, is something I worked hard on during the off-season season,” Arozarena said. “I take pride in helping my team in defense as well as offense.”

Puerto Rico second baseman Javier Baez (9) reacts after hitting a two run homer in the first inning against Mexico during the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Paredes put Mexico on the board with a solo homer in the second. Mexico narrowed it again in the fifth on Alex Verdugo’s RBI single.

Puerto Rico used the freakish injury sustained by star closer Edwin Diaz as a motivator in the lead-up to Friday.

Diaz tore the patella tendon in his right knee while he and his teammates celebrated on the field after Puerto Rico’s quarterfinal-qualifying victory over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. Diaz underwent surgery Thursday and is expected to miss the entire major league season.

“I am very proud our players,” Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina said. “Despite their superstar status, they left it all on the field. It is something that truly touches you.”

The United States, which finished second in Pool C, will play Pool D winner Venezuela in the second quarterfinal Saturday.