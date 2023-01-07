New Mexico Democrats' homes, offices targeted in shootings under investigation by police

Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Police in Albuquerque, N.M., are investigating whether a series of shootings targeting Democratic lawmakers' homes and offices over the last month are connected or motivated by political ideology.

“We don’t want to speculate that these are related…The investigation hopefully will determine what’s related and what’s not related,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said at a press conference Thursday.

Medina acknowledged that "on the surface," all known victims are members of the Democratic Party, but that further investigation is required to determine the relevance of that connection.

Albuquerque Police Department Police Chief Harold Medina reacts as he relays details of a shootout that left multiple officers injured in northeast Albuquerque, N.M. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Albuquerque Police Department Police Chief Harold Medina reacts as he relays details of a shootout that left multiple officers injured in northeast Albuquerque, N.M. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Albuquerque police are working with state police and the FBI to investigate the shootings. No suspect has been identified.

The shootings began in early December when eight rounds were fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, police said in a press release. A week later, more than a dozen shots were fired at the home of former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley.

Another shooting, occurring between those two attacks, was detected by police technology in the vicinity of New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez' former campaign office. No one was in the building at the time, and police found no damage.

Speaker battle: These House lawmakers received campaign money from Kevin McCarthy, then voted against him

This week, both state Sen. Linda Lopez' home and state Sen. Moe Maestas' office were targeted.

So far, no one has been injured in the shootings.

The attack on Maestas' office, which occurred on Jan. 5, is the most recent attack known. He told the Associated Press that employees at his law office heard loud, rapid-fire shots just outside on Thursday and called 911.

Jan. 6: Mother of Ashli Babbitt, slain Jan. 6 rioter, arrested on anniversary of Capitol attack

“I don’t think it’s anything we did or said, but just the fact that we’re elected officials,” Maestas said. “Hopefully they (law enforcement) can get a semblance of a motive.”

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Mexico Democrats' homes, offices targeted by shootings, police say

Latest Stories

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Athletes, activists to carry torch for Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo

    The flame of the Arctic Winter Games will travel across some of the most northern communities in Alberta this week, on its way to Fort McMurray for the 2023 edition of the event that combines northern sports and culture. The Arctic Winter Games is an international competition for athletes from Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, northern Alberta, Alaska, Greenland, Finland and Norway. The event runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 in Wood Buffalo and include a myriad of different sports including alpi

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • In The Rings: Formative steps underway for curling players' association

    A new quadrennial has done little to improve the often perplexing elite curling scene. A sport that still clings to amateur roots despite a growing shift to professional status seems stunted by a lack of unity among the various power brokers. Many elite domestic and international curlers have had issues for years with scheduling, convoluted ranking point setups, rule changes and in many cases, a general lack of communication. "There's not a whole lot of working together with this," Canadian skip

  • AP source: Brewers, LHP Wade Miley agree to 1-year contract

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran left-hander Wade Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Miley can make additional $1.5 million in incentives, and there is a $10 million mutual option for 2024. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. The Athletic first reported Miley's deal. Milwaukee also acquired right-hander Bryse Wi

  • McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • Capitals score 4 goals in the 2nd, beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice and the Washington Capitals used a four-goal second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh straight road victory. Washington has won 12 of its last 15 games, with points in eight straight. Columbus has lost nine of its last 10. Oshie, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Martin Fehervary and Garnet Hathaway scored in the second period, and Oshie and Alex Ovechkin added third-period goals. Dylan Strome contrib

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Coach Sean McVay says 'focus' is on LA Rams, not TV suitors

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — While Sean McVay remains interested in the broadcast booth, the coach says his mind is still on the sideline with his Los Angeles Rams for now. McVay claimed Friday that his focus for 2023 is on fixing the Rams (5-11), who wrap up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion when they visit Seattle on Sunday. The youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl also didn't definitively state his plans beyond the weekend. “It's flattering,” McVay said whe

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell