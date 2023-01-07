New Mexico Democrats' homes, offices targeted in shootings under investigation by police

Police in Albuquerque, N.M., are investigating whether a series of shootings targeting Democratic lawmakers' homes and offices over the last month are connected or motivated by political ideology.

“We don’t want to speculate that these are related…The investigation hopefully will determine what’s related and what’s not related,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said at a press conference Thursday.

Medina acknowledged that "on the surface," all known victims are members of the Democratic Party, but that further investigation is required to determine the relevance of that connection.

Albuquerque Police Department Police Chief Harold Medina reacts as he relays details of a shootout that left multiple officers injured in northeast Albuquerque, N.M. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Albuquerque police are working with state police and the FBI to investigate the shootings. No suspect has been identified.

The shootings began in early December when eight rounds were fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, police said in a press release. A week later, more than a dozen shots were fired at the home of former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley.

Another shooting, occurring between those two attacks, was detected by police technology in the vicinity of New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez' former campaign office. No one was in the building at the time, and police found no damage.

This week, both state Sen. Linda Lopez' home and state Sen. Moe Maestas' office were targeted.

So far, no one has been injured in the shootings.

The attack on Maestas' office, which occurred on Jan. 5, is the most recent attack known. He told the Associated Press that employees at his law office heard loud, rapid-fire shots just outside on Thursday and called 911.

“I don’t think it’s anything we did or said, but just the fact that we’re elected officials,” Maestas said. “Hopefully they (law enforcement) can get a semblance of a motive.”

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Mexico Democrats' homes, offices targeted by shootings, police say