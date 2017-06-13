Mexico defender Moreno transfers from PSV to Roma

ROME (AP) -- Veteran Mexico defender Hector Moreno has transferred from PSV Eindhoven to Roma, becoming the first signing of new Giallorossi sporting director Monchi.

Roma says Moreno signed a four-year contract. The transfer fee was reportedly 6 million euros (nearly $7 million).

The 29-year-old Moreno has appeared 79 times for Mexico and helped PSV to the Dutch title in 2016. He previously spent four years in Spain, making more than 100 appearances for Espanyol.

Moreno says ''this represents an important step up in my career.''

Monchi recently joined Roma from Sevilla. He says ''Moreno has been a target of mine for a long time, and fortunately now the circumstances are right for him to join us at Roma.''

Predominantly a center back, Moreno can also play at left back.