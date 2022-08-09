Mexico Data Center Market Report 2022-2027: Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities
Mexico data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% during 2022-2027.
The report considers the present scenario of the Mexico data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
The major factors driving the Mexican data center market are cloud adoption, implementation of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, digital transformation, 5G network commercial deployment, gaming culture, and smart city initiatives.
Mexico has around 28 operational colocation data centers, including around 11 edge data center facilities operated by the KIO Networks. The majority of colocation data centers are developed according to Tier III standards. Data centers such as KIO Networks, Equinix (Axtel), and Nabiax data centers are Uptime Institute certified in design and construction facilities.
In Mexico, industries such as cloud, telecom, BFSI, and healthcare. In addition, the government itself, which is shifting its workloads to the cloud, is the major demand driver for colocation services.
Mexico Data Protection Law (Ley Federal de Proteccio´n de Datos Personales en Posesio´n de Los Particulares) states implemented to safeguard the citizen's data from damage and unauthorized access, which will lead to the construction of data centers in the country.
Due to its proximity to the US, Mexico has witnessed significant data center investments over the last few years. Querétaro is the primary data center hub, with four existing third-party data center facilities contributing to over 65% of the existing capacity in Mexico.
Mexico aims to generate over 45% of its overall energy mix via renewable sources by 2030. The country is likely to witness the highest deployment of wind and solar power sources, with a combined potential to contribute over 25% to the overall renewable energy mix.
MEXICO DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Major global colocation providers are entering the Mexico market via acquisitions and mergers of local data center operators. For instance, Equinix acquired a leading data center provider, Axtel’s data center business, in 2020.
Several major cloud service providers are also entering the Mexico market. AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei have announced new cloud regions/availability zones in Mexico. AWS is developing its cloud in Querétaro.
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
NetApp
Oracle
Pure Storage
Super Micro Computer
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
AECOM
Aceco TI
Fluor Corporation
Gensler
KMD Architects
Syska Hennessey Group
Turner Construction
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Axis Communications
Bosch Security Systems
Caterpillar
Cummins
Daikin Applied
Delta Electronics
Detroit Diesel
Eaton
Generac Power Systems
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Munters
Piller Power Systems
Panduit
Rittal
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
Siemens
STULZ
Vertiv
Data Center Investors
CloudHQ
Ascenty
Equinix
HostDime
ODATA
Scala Data Centers
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Mexico
Historical Market Scenario
25+ Unique Data Center Properties
Data Center It Load Capacity
Data Center White Floor Area Space
Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
Cities Covered
Queretaro
Other Cities
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Mexico
Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors
Data Center Investments
Investment by Area
Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Mexico
Colocation Services Market in Mexico
Retail Vs. Wholesale Data Center Colocation
Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
It Infrastructure Providers
Construction Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Data Center Investors
Chapter 8 Appendix
