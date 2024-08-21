.

Mexico pulled off an incredible comeback victory during Tuesday's Little League World Series elimination round, made possible by two well-timed home runs.

During the game's sixth inning against Cuba with an out to spare, Mexico erased a 4-1 deficit when Antonio Guerrero hit a homer to tie the game and Ulises Ortíz soon followed it with a runner on base to give the team a 6-4 win.

It was an incredible display of resilience for Mexico as it tries to bring home the championship, as scoring five runs with an inning to give in the bottom of the final inning makes for thrilling heroics on the world stage.

Mexico's Antonio Guerrero ties Cuba in the bottom of the 6th in an elimination game with a 3 run HR pic.twitter.com/siAVz3XVlm — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) August 20, 2024

MEXICO MAGIC 🇲🇽



WIth 2 outs in the bottom of the 6th, Mexico hit 2 homers to win 6-4‼️ #LLBWS pic.twitter.com/AYV0qobh4h — ESPN (@espn) August 20, 2024

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

More Sports!

How to watch 2024 Little League World Series: Live stream, TV channel

Simone Biles recreated her head-turning Olympics meme on TikTok and it's glorious

NFL fans roasted Tyreek Hill for suggesting he'd only race Noah Lyles in a 50-yard sprint

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Mexico completed an absolutely incredible Little League World Series comeback victory to avoid elimination