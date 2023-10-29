Mexico City Grand Prix, F1 live: Perez out after turn one collision with Leclerc – latest updates

Sergio Perez crashes out at the start of the Mexico Grand Prix after colliding with Charles Leclerc - Getty Images/Claudio Cruz

08:17 PM GMT

Lap 10/71

Ricciardo told by Alpha Tauri:

We can see front graining on Sainz’s car, our car looks good.

Unfortunately extensive damage to the side pod and floor has forced Checo to retire from the race https://t.co/24QRYzwXNL — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 29, 2023

08:16 PM GMT

Lap 9/71

Leclerc has been noted by the stewards for driving in an unsafe condition. Hamilton still trying to get past Ricciardo but is stuck behind in the dirty air of the Australian’s Alpha Tauri.

08:15 PM GMT

Lap 8/71

It’s definitely over for Perez. He’s out of the car now. Head in hands. He needed a result today and he blew it by the first corner.

08:13 PM GMT

Lap 7/71

Hamilton has DRS down the home straight but Ricciardo positions his car beautifully and continues to hold up the Mercedes.

08:11 PM GMT

WATCH: Perez and Leclerc collide at turn one

A hectic opening lap in Mexico City 😲 pic.twitter.com/lQE3LptAw1 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 29, 2023

08:10 PM GMT

Lap 5/71

Virtual safety car due to the need to clear the debris from the accident between Leclerc and Perez.

Perez is still sitting in his car. The Red Bull mechanics continue working on it.

08:09 PM GMT

Lap 4/71

Hamilton in fifth is yet to get past Ricciardo in fourth. Verstappen holds a 2s lead over Leclerc.

08:07 PM GMT

Lap 2/71

Perez comes into the pits, the mechanics get to work but they stop. He’s out of the race. Heartbreak for the home fans.

Verstappen leads from Leclerc, who has front wing damage and surely has to pit soon.

08:05 PM GMT

Lap 1/71

Lights out and away we go. It’s a 0.75 mile-run down to Turn 1.

Leclerc gets away well but a gap opens up for Verstappen down the middle and the Red Bull takes full advantage to drive clear. Around the outside comes Perez, but he clips Leclerc and goes off.

08:00 PM GMT

Formation lap

Everyone gets away cleanly as the clock ticks to 8pm!

All drivers are starting today’s race on medium tyres except for Albon (P14) and Ocon (P15) on hards, and Norris (P17) on the soft compound.

07:57 PM GMT

Less than five minutes to go...

It is a carnival-like atmosphere in Mexico City with the race moments away.

Chants of ‘Checo, Checo, Checo’ from the delirious fans at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Let’s hope the race matches the excitement in the stands.

07:53 PM GMT

'There’s no need to be super risky in Turn One'

Verstappen on Sky Sports:

Whatever happens, happens at the start, It’s not won or last at the start. It’s such a long race. It’s quite warm today, so the track is really hot. It’s all going to be about deg. I don’t really care about statistics. Every single year is different, it depends on the car, the balance. There’s no need to be super risky in Turn One and risk a shunt.

Max Verstappen is the one to watch at the start - Getty Images/Alfredo Estrella

07:46 PM GMT

'The start will be a gamechanger'

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur on Sky Sports:

First we need to be one-two after Turn 3, this is our first challenge, for sure. And then Mexico it’s a lot about cooling for the brakes and the engine, and for sure if you are in clean air the race is much easier. The start will be a gamechanger for the race.

07:41 PM GMT

Can Leclerc and Sainz work together to stop Verstappen?

Leclerc:

It’s very difficult to predict what’s going to happen. It’s basically a result of how good a start one will have and then we’ll adapt. We won’t take too many risks in between cars but apart from that, it’s difficult to plan what’s happening at the start. It depends if I have a good start, if I have a bad start... so difficult to plan that.

Charles Leclerc (L) and Carlos Sainz wave to the crowd ahead of the race - Getty Images/Clive Mason

07:32 PM GMT

'A nightmare to drive'

Hamilton was a frustrated man after his Mercedes qualified sixth:

I had been struggling all weekend with this car. The car has been a bit of a nightmare to drive, and to be able to piece it all. It just doesn’t like this track. We made some good changes going into qualifying, was much happier with the car. I wish we had done it in the morning, but then Q1 and Q2 weren’t looking too bad. Q2 second lap was great but the car is just really peaky, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, and I just wasn’t able to extract much more from it in the end. In a perfect world, maybe I could have been fifth but that’s about it.

07:23 PM GMT

Looking like a one-stop race for most...

Hopefully we get some safety cars to liven the race up because there won’t be any rain. Glorius sunshine in Mexico City.

07:13 PM GMT

The pit lane is open

The cars are out of their garages and going on reconnaissance laps to warm up for the race.

Sluggish pit lane start from Hamilton but he eventually gets going.

07:11 PM GMT

Incredible muscle memory from Sergio

Checo driving the Mexican GP track blind is absolutely incredible 😮🇲🇽



He even hits the gear changes!



(via lidia_correaj & racingirlsmx/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZjrIt76Y67 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 29, 2023

07:02 PM GMT

Norris starts from 17th after qualifying troubles

I got told to box (pit) for some reason, [but] the pace was good. Something obviously wasn’t right, but that wasn’t a problem. We turned around and went straight back out. We will speak about it after, but I had one lap and I didn’t do it. So it is on me. I just made some mistakes on my one lap that I had. Obviously there was a yellow in the end from Fernando. So yeah, that one opportunity, that one lap that I was given, I didn’t put it together. It went off and that was it.

06:52 PM GMT

The drivers have arrived

Sergio Perez walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Pierre Gasly of Alpine F1 arrives at the track wearing a Mexican wrestling mask - Getty Images/Kym Illman/

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the drivers parade - Reuters/Raquel Cunha

McLaren's Lando Norris acknowledges the fans during the drivers parade - Reuters/Raquel Cunha

06:42 PM GMT

The starting grid

06:31 PM GMT

Mexico City GP

Hello and welcome to coverage of the Mexico City grand prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Charles Leclerc saw off team-mate Carlos Sainz by just 0.067 seconds to complete a front row lock out for Ferrari. But can they get over the line and prevent Max Verstappen from winning his 16th race of the season?

“I didn’t expect to be on pole because we looked to be lacking quite a bit of pace after practice,” said Leclerc.

“But for some reason once we put everything together it went well and on the new tyres we gained a lot.

“I’m already focusing on tomorrow’s race because we have had many pole positions this season, but we need to convert it into victory and that is going to be very difficult.”

Verstappen starts the race from third and will be in prime position to attack down the long home straight.

“I still felt quite bad in the middle sector, I was sliding around quite a bit, so again, yeah, I tried to get a bit of time back,’ he said. “My first sector wasn’t probably ideal. I mean, I improved a bit but not enough. But yeah, it’s just feeling, and then around here when you slide a bit too much it doesn’t come together. When it’s so tight, one [or] two tenths can be easily found or lost. I think that’s what happened in qualifying.”

Lewis Hamilton, disqualified from finishing runner-up to Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix a week ago, finished only sixth, 0.288 sec back.

Nearly 400,000 spectators will pass through the gates at the high-altitude venue this weekend with the majority here to support Sergio Perez.

But the home favourite failed to deliver, finishing nearly three tenths adrift of Verstappen and qualified fifth, one position behind Daniel Ricciardo who impressed in his AlphaTauri, to take fourth.

American rookie Logan Sargeant, who earned his first point in F1 last weekend in Austin, will prop up the grid after he saw two laps scrubbed off by the stewards for exceeding track limits.