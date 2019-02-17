Mexico City Formula E test: Jean-Eric Vergne fastest for Techeetah
Reigning ABB FIA Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne set the fastest time within the final 10 minutes of the post-Mexico City E-Prix test.
DS Techeetah's Vergne was one of several drivers to improve in the closing stages, joined by Stoffel Vandoorne and Pascal Wehrlein.
Vergne's 58.775 seconds best made him one of six drivers to lap inside 58s and he was 0.042s clear of Vandoorne in second.
Vandoorne's placing was a boost to HWA, which had struggled for reliability in the Mexico City E-Prix.
HWA spent the day focusing on set-up and software improvements and Vandoorne's team-mate Gary Paffett led the afternoon session early on before ending up 14th.
Third-placed Wehrlein, who lost out on a first FE victory in Mexico just metres from the finish, was a further 0.092s back from Vandoorne in third.
Envision Virgin Racing's Robin Frijns topped most of the afternoon session and settled for fourth.
Andre Lotterer was fifth, ahead of Mexico City winner Lucas di Grassi and Mitch Evans.
Evans's Jaguar squad's programme included working on finding a breakthrough to its lack of pace in qualifying.
Sebastien Buemi was ninth ahead of Edoardo Mortara, Daniel Abt, and Felipe Massa.
BMW Andretti had held a one-two early in the morning session with drivers Antonio Felix da Costa and Alexander Sims, who ended the afternoon in 12th and 21st respectively.
It was fellow German manufacturer Audi that ended up with the morning one-two - Abt ahead of di Grassi.
Dragon Racing gave Mercedes factory GT driver Raffaele Marciello an outing in place of regular driver Jose Maria Lopez in the second session and the Italian took the 16th best time.
Lopez, who described Dragon's programme as getting on top of software issues, was fourth in the morning.
Nelson Piquet Jr missed around an hour of the morning's running as his Jaguar team remained at the track until 3am to repair his car following his huge Mexico City E-Prix crash.
Piquet took to the track in a new chassis and finished 19th in the afternoon, as Jaguar elected not to use his original.
Felipe Nasr caused the only stoppage in the morning when he clipped the final chicane, while there were two red flags in the second session - one for debris, and the other due to water on the track.
Morning times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Daniel Abt
Audi
Audi
58.917s
-
52
2
Lucas di Grassi
Audi
Audi
58.962s
0.045s
40
3
Felipe Massa
Venturi
Venturi
58.977s
0.060s
38
4
Jose Maria Lopez
Dragon
Penske
59.003s
0.086s
44
5
Robin Frijns
Virgin
Audi
59.068s
0.151s
43
6
Sam Bird
Virgin
Audi
59.126s
0.209s
44
7
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS Techeetah
DS
59.145s
0.228s
48
8
Sebastien Buemi
e.dams
Nissan
59.162s
0.245s
45
9
Andre Lotterer
DS Techeetah
DS
59.261s
0.344s
44
10
Stoffel Vandoorne
HWA
Venturi
59.352s
0.435s
28
11
Alexander Sims
BMW
BMW
59.397s
0.480s
49
12
Felipe Nasr
Dragon
Penske
59.402s
0.485s
38
13
Antonio Felix da Costa
BMW
BMW
59.563s
0.646s
65
14
Oliver Rowland
e.dams
Nissan
59.595s
0.678s
37
15
Gary Paffett
HWA
Venturi
59.653s
0.736s
53
16
Mitch Evans
Jaguar
Jaguar
59.729s
0.812s
48
17
Edoardo Mortara
Venturi
Venturi
59.780s
0.863s
56
18
Tom Dillmann
NIO
NIO
59.846s
0.929s
43
19
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m00.017s
1.100s
45
20
Oliver Turvey
NIO
NIO
1m00.053s
1.136s
44
21
Jerome d'Ambrosio
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m00.350s
1.433s
46
22
Nelson Piquet Jr.
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m01.201s
2.284s
23
Afternoon times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS Techeetah
DS
58.775s
-
43
2
Stoffel Vandoorne
HWA
Venturi
58.817s
0.042s
46
3
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra
Mahindra
58.873s
0.098s
43
4
Robin Frijns
Virgin
Audi
58.907s
0.132s
37
5
Andre Lotterer
DS Techeetah
DS
58.957s
0.182s
41
6
Lucas di Grassi
Audi
Audi
58.967s
0.192s
48
7
Mitch Evans
Jaguar
Jaguar
59.041s
0.266s
39
8
Sebastien Buemi
e.dams
Nissan
59.044s
0.269s
30
9
Edoardo Mortara
Venturi
Venturi
59.131s
0.356s
32
10
Daniel Abt
Audi
Audi
59.142s
0.367s
47
11
Felipe Massa
Venturi
Venturi
59.193s
0.418s
43
12
Antonio Felix da Costa
BMW
BMW
59.264s
0.489s
64
13
Sam Bird
Virgin
Audi
59.362s
0.587s
38
14
Gary Paffett
HWA
Venturi
59.453s
0.678s
40
15
Tom Dillmann
NIO
NIO
59.474s
0.699s
44
16
Felipe Nasr
Dragon
Penske
59.475s
0.700s
44
17
Raffaele Marciello
Dragon
Penske
59.525s
0.750s
50
18
Oliver Turvey
NIO
NIO
59.713s
0.938s
44
19
Nelson Piquet Jr.
Jaguar
Jaguar
59.769s
0.994s
51
20
Jerome d'Ambrosio
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m00.029s
1.254s
46
21
Alexander Sims
BMW
BMW
1m00.457s
1.682s
57
22
Oliver Rowland
e.dams
Nissan
1m00.654s
1.879s
47
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus