Mexico City Formula E test: Jean-Eric Vergne fastest for Techeetah

Reigning ABB FIA Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne set the fastest time within the final 10 minutes of the post-Mexico City E-Prix test.

DS Techeetah's Vergne was one of several drivers to improve in the closing stages, joined by Stoffel Vandoorne and Pascal Wehrlein.

Vergne's 58.775 seconds best made him one of six drivers to lap inside 58s and he was 0.042s clear of Vandoorne in second.

Vandoorne's placing was a boost to HWA, which had struggled for reliability in the Mexico City E-Prix.

HWA spent the day focusing on set-up and software improvements and Vandoorne's team-mate Gary Paffett led the afternoon session early on before ending up 14th.

Third-placed Wehrlein, who lost out on a first FE victory in Mexico just metres from the finish, was a further 0.092s back from Vandoorne in third.

Envision Virgin Racing's Robin Frijns topped most of the afternoon session and settled for fourth.

Andre Lotterer was fifth, ahead of Mexico City winner Lucas di Grassi and Mitch Evans.

Evans's Jaguar squad's programme included working on finding a breakthrough to its lack of pace in qualifying.

Sebastien Buemi was ninth ahead of Edoardo Mortara, Daniel Abt, and Felipe Massa.

BMW Andretti had held a one-two early in the morning session with drivers Antonio Felix da Costa and Alexander Sims, who ended the afternoon in 12th and 21st respectively.

It was fellow German manufacturer Audi that ended up with the morning one-two - Abt ahead of di Grassi.

Dragon Racing gave Mercedes factory GT driver Raffaele Marciello an outing in place of regular driver Jose Maria Lopez in the second session and the Italian took the 16th best time.

Lopez, who described Dragon's programme as getting on top of software issues, was fourth in the morning.

Nelson Piquet Jr missed around an hour of the morning's running as his Jaguar team remained at the track until 3am to repair his car following his huge Mexico City E-Prix crash.

Piquet took to the track in a new chassis and finished 19th in the afternoon, as Jaguar elected not to use his original.

Felipe Nasr caused the only stoppage in the morning when he clipped the final chicane, while there were two red flags in the second session - one for debris, and the other due to water on the track.

Morning times

Pos Driver Team Car Time Gap Laps 1 Daniel Abt Audi Audi 58.917s - 52 2 Lucas di Grassi Audi Audi 58.962s 0.045s 40 3 Felipe Massa Venturi Venturi 58.977s 0.060s 38 4 Jose Maria Lopez Dragon Penske 59.003s 0.086s 44 5 Robin Frijns Virgin Audi 59.068s 0.151s 43 6 Sam Bird Virgin Audi 59.126s 0.209s 44 7 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah DS 59.145s 0.228s 48 8 Sebastien Buemi e.dams Nissan 59.162s 0.245s 45 9 Andre Lotterer DS Techeetah DS 59.261s 0.344s 44 10 Stoffel Vandoorne HWA Venturi 59.352s 0.435s 28 11 Alexander Sims BMW BMW 59.397s 0.480s 49 12 Felipe Nasr Dragon Penske 59.402s 0.485s 38 13 Antonio Felix da Costa BMW BMW 59.563s 0.646s 65 14 Oliver Rowland e.dams Nissan 59.595s 0.678s 37 15 Gary Paffett HWA Venturi 59.653s 0.736s 53 16 Mitch Evans Jaguar Jaguar 59.729s 0.812s 48 17 Edoardo Mortara Venturi Venturi 59.780s 0.863s 56 18 Tom Dillmann NIO NIO 59.846s 0.929s 43 19 Pascal Wehrlein Mahindra Mahindra 1m00.017s 1.100s 45 20 Oliver Turvey NIO NIO 1m00.053s 1.136s 44 21 Jerome d'Ambrosio Mahindra Mahindra 1m00.350s 1.433s 46 22 Nelson Piquet Jr. Jaguar Jaguar 1m01.201s 2.284s 23

Afternoon times



Pos Driver Team Car Time Gap Laps 1 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah DS 58.775s - 43 2 Stoffel Vandoorne HWA Venturi 58.817s 0.042s 46 3 Pascal Wehrlein Mahindra Mahindra 58.873s 0.098s 43 4 Robin Frijns Virgin Audi 58.907s 0.132s 37 5 Andre Lotterer DS Techeetah DS 58.957s 0.182s 41 6 Lucas di Grassi Audi Audi 58.967s 0.192s 48 7 Mitch Evans Jaguar Jaguar 59.041s 0.266s 39 8 Sebastien Buemi e.dams Nissan 59.044s 0.269s 30 9 Edoardo Mortara Venturi Venturi 59.131s 0.356s 32 10 Daniel Abt Audi Audi 59.142s 0.367s 47 11 Felipe Massa Venturi Venturi 59.193s 0.418s 43 12 Antonio Felix da Costa BMW BMW 59.264s 0.489s 64 13 Sam Bird Virgin Audi 59.362s 0.587s 38 14 Gary Paffett HWA Venturi 59.453s 0.678s 40 15 Tom Dillmann NIO NIO 59.474s 0.699s 44 16 Felipe Nasr Dragon Penske 59.475s 0.700s 44 17 Raffaele Marciello Dragon Penske 59.525s 0.750s 50 18 Oliver Turvey NIO NIO 59.713s 0.938s 44 19 Nelson Piquet Jr. Jaguar Jaguar 59.769s 0.994s 51 20 Jerome d'Ambrosio Mahindra Mahindra 1m00.029s 1.254s 46 21 Alexander Sims BMW BMW 1m00.457s 1.682s 57 22 Oliver Rowland e.dams Nissan 1m00.654s 1.879s 47

