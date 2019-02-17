Mexico City Formula E test: Jean-Eric Vergne fastest for Techeetah

Tom Errington
Autosport
Reigning ABB FIA Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne set the fastest time within the final 10 minutes of the post-Mexico City E-Prix test.

DS Techeetah's Vergne was one of several drivers to improve in the closing stages, joined by Stoffel Vandoorne and Pascal Wehrlein.

Vergne's 58.775 seconds best made him one of six drivers to lap inside 58s and he was 0.042s clear of Vandoorne in second.

Vandoorne's placing was a boost to HWA, which had struggled for reliability in the Mexico City E-Prix.

HWA spent the day focusing on set-up and software improvements and Vandoorne's team-mate Gary Paffett led the afternoon session early on before ending up 14th.

Third-placed Wehrlein, who lost out on a first FE victory in Mexico just metres from the finish, was a further 0.092s back from Vandoorne in third.

Envision Virgin Racing's Robin Frijns topped most of the afternoon session and settled for fourth.

Andre Lotterer was fifth, ahead of Mexico City winner Lucas di Grassi and Mitch Evans.

Evans's Jaguar squad's programme included working on finding a breakthrough to its lack of pace in qualifying.

Sebastien Buemi was ninth ahead of Edoardo Mortara, Daniel Abt, and Felipe Massa.

BMW Andretti had held a one-two early in the morning session with drivers Antonio Felix da Costa and Alexander Sims, who ended the afternoon in 12th and 21st respectively.

It was fellow German manufacturer Audi that ended up with the morning one-two - Abt ahead of di Grassi.

Dragon Racing gave Mercedes factory GT driver Raffaele Marciello an outing in place of regular driver Jose Maria Lopez in the second session and the Italian took the 16th best time.

Lopez, who described Dragon's programme as getting on top of software issues, was fourth in the morning.

Nelson Piquet Jr missed around an hour of the morning's running as his Jaguar team remained at the track until 3am to repair his car following his huge Mexico City E-Prix crash.

Piquet took to the track in a new chassis and finished 19th in the afternoon, as Jaguar elected not to use his original.

Felipe Nasr caused the only stoppage in the morning when he clipped the final chicane, while there were two red flags in the second session - one for debris, and the other due to water on the track.

Morning times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Daniel Abt

Audi

Audi

58.917s

-

52

2

Lucas di Grassi

Audi

Audi

58.962s

0.045s

40

3

Felipe Massa

Venturi

Venturi

58.977s

0.060s

38

4

Jose Maria Lopez

Dragon

Penske

59.003s

0.086s

44

5

Robin Frijns

Virgin

Audi

59.068s

0.151s

43

6

Sam Bird

Virgin

Audi

59.126s

0.209s

44

7

Jean-Eric Vergne

DS Techeetah

DS

59.145s

0.228s

48

8

Sebastien Buemi

e.dams

Nissan

59.162s

0.245s

45

9

Andre Lotterer

DS Techeetah

DS

59.261s

0.344s

44

10

Stoffel Vandoorne

HWA

Venturi

59.352s

0.435s

28

11

Alexander Sims

BMW

BMW

59.397s

0.480s

49

12

Felipe Nasr

Dragon

Penske

59.402s

0.485s

38

13

Antonio Felix da Costa

BMW

BMW

59.563s

0.646s

65

14

Oliver Rowland

e.dams

Nissan

59.595s

0.678s

37

15

Gary Paffett

HWA

Venturi

59.653s

0.736s

53

16

Mitch Evans

Jaguar

Jaguar

59.729s

0.812s

48

17

Edoardo Mortara

Venturi

Venturi

59.780s

0.863s

56

18

Tom Dillmann

NIO

NIO

59.846s

0.929s

43

19

Pascal Wehrlein

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m00.017s

1.100s

45

20

Oliver Turvey

NIO

NIO

1m00.053s

1.136s

44

21

Jerome d'Ambrosio

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m00.350s

1.433s

46

22

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m01.201s

2.284s

23

Afternoon times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Jean-Eric Vergne

DS Techeetah

DS

58.775s

-

43

2

Stoffel Vandoorne

HWA

Venturi

58.817s

0.042s

46

3

Pascal Wehrlein

Mahindra

Mahindra

58.873s

0.098s

43

4

Robin Frijns

Virgin

Audi

58.907s

0.132s

37

5

Andre Lotterer

DS Techeetah

DS

58.957s

0.182s

41

6

Lucas di Grassi

Audi

Audi

58.967s

0.192s

48

7

Mitch Evans

Jaguar

Jaguar

59.041s

0.266s

39

8

Sebastien Buemi

e.dams

Nissan

59.044s

0.269s

30

9

Edoardo Mortara

Venturi

Venturi

59.131s

0.356s

32

10

Daniel Abt

Audi

Audi

59.142s

0.367s

47

11

Felipe Massa

Venturi

Venturi

59.193s

0.418s

43

12

Antonio Felix da Costa

BMW

BMW

59.264s

0.489s

64

13

Sam Bird

Virgin

Audi

59.362s

0.587s

38

14

Gary Paffett

HWA

Venturi

59.453s

0.678s

40

15

Tom Dillmann

NIO

NIO

59.474s

0.699s

44

16

Felipe Nasr

Dragon

Penske

59.475s

0.700s

44

17

Raffaele Marciello

Dragon

Penske

59.525s

0.750s

50

18

Oliver Turvey

NIO

NIO

59.713s

0.938s

44

19

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Jaguar

Jaguar

59.769s

0.994s

51

20

Jerome d'Ambrosio

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m00.029s

1.254s

46

21

Alexander Sims

BMW

BMW

1m00.457s

1.682s

57

22

Oliver Rowland

e.dams

Nissan

1m00.654s

1.879s

47

