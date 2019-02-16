Mexico City Formula E: Di Grassi beats Wehrlein in thrilling finish

Alex Kalinauckas
Autosport
Di Grassi denies Wehrlein in extraordinary finish
Di Grassi denies Wehrlein in extraordinary finish

Lucas di Grassi stole victory at the finish line of ABB FIA Formula E's race at Mexico City as long-time race leader Pascal Wehrlein suddenly ran out of energy.

In what turned into a thrilling finish to a disrupted race, di Grassi had been putting pressure on Wehrlein - attacking at the right-hand Turn 1 on the final lap as he tried to make a late-race energy advantage pay.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Wehrlein rebuffed him there, but when di Grassi attacked down the inside at the following Turn 3 - the track's main overtaking spot - Wehrlein stayed alongside and cut the following corner.

Di Grassi did not give up and caught up to Wehrlein by the final chicane, with the Mahindra driver again defending the inside.

But Wehrlein's energy ran out on the run to the line and di Grassi nipped towards the pitwall to take the win by half a car.

Di Grassi denies Wehrlein in extraordinary finish
Di Grassi denies Wehrlein in extraordinary finish

Antonio Felix da Costa finished third on the road but was promoted to second after Wehrlein was given a five-second post-race penalty for cutting Turn 4 on the final lap, which boosted Edoardo Mortara to third and dropped Wehrlein to sixth.

Wehrlein had led for most of the race ahead of Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland, who jumped from fourth to second at the race's first corner after Wehrlein had defended his lead from di Grassi off the line.

But before the race had settled down, it was suspended following a massive accident between Nelson Piquet Jr and Jean-Eric Vergne.

The pair were fighting over eighth on the run to the final chicane on lap three, with Vergne moving across to cover the inside for the right-hand Turn 14.

As they arrived at the corner, Piquet smashed over the back of Vergne's car and shot into the air, clipping the rear of Alexander Sims's car before hitting the wall on the outside of the track.

A full course yellow was initially called before the race was suspended and Wehrlein led the pack into the pitlane, where Vergne's team worked to fix the rear of his car.

At the safety car restart, following a 30-minute suspension, Wehrlein, Rowland and di Grassi gapped Sebastien Buemi and da Costa by taking using their first attack mode on the last of two safety car laps, with Buemi among a number of drivers activating the system immediately after leaving the pits.

For the next 28 laps of what would become a 45-lap race, Wehrlein sustained the pressure from behind, with Buemi and da Costa only catching the leaders late on.

Da Costa took his second attack mode on lap 32, with Buemi, di Grassi and Rowland doing likewise in succession on the following three laps.

When Rowland took his second activation, he went wide at the end of the attack mode zone and di Grassi nipped through at the exit of the stadium section to take second, with Rowland and Buemi clashing at the final chicane a few seconds later.

Di Grassi roared up to Wehrlein to set up the thrilling finale, but Rowland and Buemi ran out of energy with a lap still to run and dropped down to 20th and 21st in the final classification.

That promoted da Costa and Mortara, who had made it a six-way fight for the win late-on, and Jerome D'Ambrosio took fourth ahead of Andre Lotterer after a sensational rise through the chaos from 19th on the grid. That result put D'Ambrosio back into the championship lead.

Mitch Evans finished seventh for Jaguar and had a mid-race clash with Vergne, who ended up down in 13th after being spun around in the incident.

Felipe Massa scored his first FE points with eighth. He had qualified third but fell down the order having taken his second attack mode earlier than his rivals.

Sam Bird and Daniel Abt also made a brilliant rises from 22nd and 21st on the grid respectively to take the final points in ninth and 10th.

Sims ended up 14th after his car was also repaired under the red flag.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Lucas di Grassi

Audi

Audi

45

1h13m15.422s

2

Antonio Felix da Costa

BMW

BMW

45

0.436s

3

Edoardo Mortara

Venturi

Venturi

45

0.745s

4

Jerome d'Ambrosio

Mahindra

Mahindra

45

1.159s

5

Andre Lotterer

DS Techeetah

DS

45

1.785s

6

Pascal Wehrlein

Mahindra

Mahindra

45

5.210s

7

Mitch Evans

Jaguar

Jaguar

45

5.800s

8

Felipe Massa

Venturi

Venturi

45

8.084s

9

Sam Bird

Virgin

Audi

45

8.356s

10

Daniel Abt

Audi

Audi

45

8.438s

11

Robin Frijns

Virgin

Audi

45

9.044s

12

Oliver Turvey

NIO

NIO

45

11.252s

13

Jean-Eric Vergne

DS Techeetah

DS

45

19.153s

14

Alexander Sims

BMW

BMW

45

20.471s

15

Tom Dillmann

NIO

NIO

45

20.871s

16

Gary Paffett

HWA

Venturi

45

23.272s

17

Jose Maria Lopez

Dragon

Penske

45

41.542s

18

Stoffel Vandoorne

HWA

Venturi

45

43.425s

19

Felipe Nasr

Dragon

Penske

45

1m56.160s

-

Oliver Rowland

e.dams

Nissan

44

Out of energy

-

Sebastien Buemi

e.dams

Nissan

44

Out of energy

-

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Jaguar

Jaguar

2

Accident

Drivers' standings

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Jerome d'Ambrosio

53

2

Antonio Felix da Costa

46

3

Sam Bird

45

4

Lucas di Grassi

34

5

Pascal Wehrlein

30

6

Andre Lotterer

29

7

Robin Frijns

28

8

Jean-Eric Vergne

28

9

Mitch Evans

28

10

Edoardo Mortara

27

11

Daniel Abt

22

12

Alexander Sims

18

13

Sebastien Buemi

15

14

Oliver Rowland

6

15

Oliver Turvey

4

16

Felipe Massa

4

17

Jose Maria Lopez

2

18

Nelson Piquet Jr.

1

19

Maximilian Gunther

0

20

Tom Dillmann

0

21

Gary Paffett

0

22

Stoffel Vandoorne

0

23

Felipe Nasr

0


Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next