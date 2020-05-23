Mexico cancels soccer season because of coronavirus pandemic

CARLOS RODRÍGUEZ (Associated Press)
The Associated Press
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, from left, LIGA MX Executive President Enrique Bonilla, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and LAFC President Tom Penn announce that the MLS 2020 All-Star soccer game will be held in Los Angeles, during a press conference at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019. The game, which will be held on July 29, 2020, will match the best of MLS against the all stars from Mexico's LIGA MX. (AP photo/Joe Reedy)

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Mexico’s Liga MX canceled the remainder of its spring season without crowning a champion for the first time, a decision caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Teams had played 10 of the Clausura's 17 dates before suspending play March 15. The league said in a statement Friday that restrictions caused by the health emergency made it impossible to continue without putting people at risk.

“It’s indisputable that we live in an unprecedented situation in this country that obliges the soccer industry in Mexico to act with absolute sensitivity and respond with unity to the demands that have presented themselves,” the statement said.

Some teams had begun testing players for COVID-19 as a step toward resuming the season, most likely in stadiums without fans. Twelve players from Santos Laguna in the northern city of Torreon tested positive this week.

Cruz Azul, seeking its first league title since 1997, finished with 22 points and a one-point lead over second-place León, which joined Cruz Azul in qualifying for the next CONCACAF Champions League. Santos Laguna and América were next with 17 points each.

Jonathan Rodríguez was the leading scored with nine goals.

The women's professional season was also canceled.

