MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is bracing for a one-two punch from Tropical Storms Lidia and Max, which are expected to make landfall Monday and Tuesday in different parts of the country.

Max strengthened to tropical storm status and was expected to hit land later Monday east of the resort town of Zihuatanejo with winds of about 60 mph (95 kph).

Lidia was gaining strength farther north off Mexico’s western Pacific coast, and was expected to make landfall Tuesday as a hurricane on a sparsely populated stretch of coast north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta with winds of as much as 100 mph (160 kph).

Lidia was expected to pass directly over the Navy-run nature-education center on the Islas Marias, but the islands are frequently hit by bad weather and are mostly unpopulated.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center and Mexican authorities warned of the possibility of flash floods from both systems.

According to the hurricane center, Max was located early Monday about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south-southeast of Zihuatanejo, and was moving north at 5 mph (8 kph), with winds of about 60 mph (96 kph).

Lidia was located early Tuesday about 425 miles (690 kilometers) west-southwest of the Islas Marias, and was moving northeast at 5 mph (8 kph). Lidia's winds were about 65 mph (100 kph), but the storm could have winds as high as 100 mph (160 kph) when it makes landfall in Nayarit state on Tuesday.