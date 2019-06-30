Mexico beats Costa Rica in shootout, reaches Gold Cup semis

The Associated Press
  • Costa Rica defender Keysher Fuller (4) chases Mexico forward Rodolfo Pizarro (20) as he brings the ball downfield during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer quarterfinal Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Mexico forward Uriel Antuna (22) watches as his shot on goal is caught by Costa Rica goalkeeper Leonel Moreira (23) as defender Bryan Oviedo (8) also watches during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer quarterfinal Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado (18) gets the ball in front of Costa Rica forward Alvaro Saborio during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer quarterfinal Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Mexico players swarm goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (13) after he stopped the penalty kick by Costa Rica defender Keysher Fuller to give the team the win on penalty kicks during the shootout after the the a 1-1 tie in a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer quarterfinal Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Costa Rica defender Kendall Waston (19) falls as he kicks the ball away from Mexico forward Raul Jimenez during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer quarterfinal Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Mexico defender Luis Rodriguez (21) and Costa Rica forward Joel Campbell (12) go for a head ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer quarterfinal Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo (3) reacts and shows a leg tattoo of his son after making the winning penalty kick against Costa Rica during the shootout after extra time in a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer quarterfinal Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Mexico midfielder Jesus Gallardo (23) pushes Costa Rica forward Joel Campbell (12) who tries to keep the ball inbounds during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal soccer match Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Mexico beats Costa Rica in shootout, reaches Gold Cup semis

Costa Rica defender Keysher Fuller (4) chases Mexico forward Rodolfo Pizarro (20) as he brings the ball downfield during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer quarterfinal Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) -- Mexico beat Costa Rica 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie Saturday night and advanced to a semifinal against Haiti at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Raul Jimenez put No. 18 Mexico ahead in the 44th minute and Bryan Ruiz tied the score for 39th-ranked Costa Rica in the 52nd minute with a penalty kick after he was fouled by Luis Rodriguez.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa denied Keysher Fuller on Costa Rica's final kick of the shootout, sending Mexico to its seventh consecutive semifinal.

Jimenez was stopped by Leonel Moreira on Mexico's first penalty kick, and Randall Leal sent Costa Rica's third kick wide.

Luis Montes, Roberto Alvarado, Jesus Gallardo, Hector Moreno and Carlos Salcedo converted kicks for El Tri, and Celso Borges, Elias Aguilar, Oscar Duarte and Francisco Calvo for the Ticos.

''The penalties definitely rewarded the one who should have won the match,'' Mexico coach Gerardo Martino said. ''I said it would be a final ahead of time, we didn't expect to face Costa Rica. Costa Rica is an excellent team, but the reality is we should have won the game.''

''Today was a challenge,'' Martino added. ''First, because we met Costa Rica sooner and because it was the first game where we had to rectify the way we played at the risk of returning to Mexico.''

Haiti overcame a two-goal deficit and beat Canada, 3-2. El Tri faces 101st-ranked Haiti on Tuesday at Glendale, Arizona.

---

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

