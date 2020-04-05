Mexico’s AMLO Pledges Public Works, Loans to Aid in Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he’ll boost public works projects and business and housing loans to help the economy recover from the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

Lopez Obrador reiterated in a speech Sunday that he foresaw no increase to Mexico’s public debt and said he’d use the rainy day oil fund, known as FEIP, along with disbursing development bank loans to aid in the recovery.

