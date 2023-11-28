Mexican spot from New York known for swanky street tacos is opening in Coconut Grove

A Mexican restaurant famous for its upscale street tacos is joining the Coconut Grove Renaissance.

Bartaco, which began life in 2010 in Port Chester, New York, is opening a third South Florida location in Commodore Plaza in Coconut Grove.

The new Bartaco is larger than its sister properties in Aventura and Wynwood and will become the flagship for the brand. The two-story space includes a second story that wraps around a sunny atrium.

Located next to Greenstreet Cafe, Bartaco has changed its look as a tribute to the building it sits in, which was built in 1973. The concrete floors shine with bits of green sea glass, and vintage lights hang from the ceiling to illuminate arched stucco walls adorned with photos and art by Sasa Mahr-Batuz, one of the Bartaco founders.

Upstairs at the new Bartaco in Coconut Grove.

The menu, however, will be familiar to anyone who has visited one of the brand’s 28 locations, spread across 11 states and Washington, D.C. The featured tacos include Baja fish, chile lime shrimp, crispy oyster, roasted duck sesame ribeye, seared chorizo and glazed pork belly, among others. A tuna tatako taco comes with bibb lettuce in place of the taco shell.

There are also starters like street corn, esquites and chicken tortilla soup as well as rice bowls, ceviche and tuna poke, plus a signature dessert (churros with chocolate and vanilla sauce).

Margaritas are always made with fresh-squeezed juice, including the signature green margarita, with spinach, pineapple and mango juice.

Bartaco first arrived in Florida in 2015, when it opened a location in Tampa. Orlando followed a year later, with the Aventura restaurant opening in 2019.

The interior of Bartaco in Coconut Grove.

Bartaco

Where: 3112 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

Opening: Nov. 29

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-midnight Thursday-Saturday