Mexican singer Vicente Fernández in 'serious but stable' condition after suffering a fall

Vicente Fernández is recovering after suffering a traumatic fall.

The legendary Grammy Award-winning Mexican singer, known for hit songs such as "“El Rey” and "Para Siempre," underwent surgery in Guadalajara and is on a ventilator, according to a statement written in Spanish and shared to his social media Tuesday.

Fernández is in "serious but stable" condition following a fall that caused a spinal cord injury. He is currently on "ventilatory assistance and in critical patient care in the intensive care units," the statement said.

While the 81-year-old king of ranchera music is on a ventilator, his brain function is intact, according to his doctors. They expect his mobility to improve and say he’s only minimally sedated.

The post added that it would keep the singer's followers informed and requested privacy. It also noted that his family members will not be providing interviews.

His son, singer Alejandro Fernández, shared a photo of himself with his father on social media.

"I love you, dad," he captioned his post in Spanish.

Fernández has sold more than 65 million albums and filmed more than 35 movies. He has won three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys, in addition to being named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002.

This isn't the first time Fernández has struggled with a health issue. In 2019, he revealed he had a cancerous lump in his liver, but refused a liver transplant out of concern that his donor could be a "homosexual" or an "addict."

"They wanted to give me some other man's liver, and I told them 'I'm not going to sleep next to my wife with another man's liver,' " Fernández said at the time on a Mexican TV program "De Primera Mano." "I don't even know if he was homosexual or a drug addict."

His controversial comments stirred backlash online.

Others have shown support for the singer.

"From the bottom of my heart I respectfully send LOVE prayers healing vibes to the legend Vicente Fernández currently in the hospital in Guadalajara," user @lorinkotb wrote.

A year after that controversy, he faced pulmonary thrombosis, and in March 2015, the singer had three hernias removed.

This year, Fernandez was faced with the release of photos that appeared to show him touching women without their consent while he was posing with them. He was also accused of sexual abuse by singer Lupita Castro. Fernandez has denied any inappropriate behavior.

Contributing: Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY; and the Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vicente Fernández: Mexican singer recovering after suffering fall