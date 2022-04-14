This new Mexican restaurant in Coral Gables has all the tequilas and mezcals you need

Shopping at Merrick Park this weekend? Don’t rush home.

There’s a new restaurant where you can set down your bags and stay a while.

The main draw at Ecléctico, besides its warm, vibrant atmosphere (literally — there are fire shows on the weekends), is the vast selection of more than 200 mezcals and tequilas.

Solids, too? The out of the box menu consists of Mexican staples, as well as globally inspired Latin tapas.

Chicharrones at Eclectico

Think confit pork shoulder street tacos; a “hipster” tostada, with guacamole, heirloom tomatoes, crispy quinoa and avocado foam; chicharrones with crispy pork belly, lime and green onion; and vegan “chorizo” enchiladas, topped with salsa roja and petite cilantro.

Patron flight at Eclectico

The dining room is way ‘grammable, covered in floor-to-ceiling murals hand painted by local artist Chady Elias. At the center of the action is the aforementioned full bar ready for your margarita order (or two).

Ecléctico Restaurant

Where: The Shops at Merrick Park. 320 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 1315, Coral Gables

Info: www.eclecticomiami.com; 786-615-5735