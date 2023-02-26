Mexican president claims he has proof of mythical woodland elf

The grainy photo, which appears to have been taken at night, shows an indistinct creature in a tree

Mexico’s president shared what he said was a photo of a mythical woodland elf that he claimed provided evidence of the existence of mischievous Mayan spirits.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador posted a photo to his social media accounts that he claimed showed an “alux” from ancient folklore.

The grainy photo, which appears to have been taken at night, shows an indistinct creature in a tree. With two bright white eyes and long hair or a headdress, it stares down at the camera. The president suggested the creature resembled a sculpture from an archaeological site on the Yucatan peninsula.

Mr López Obrador said the photo had been taken three days earlier by an engineer on the construction site of a new railway line

He said the photo had been taken three days earlier by an engineer on the construction site of a new railway line known as the Tren Maya, which will connect tourist destinations, including ancient Mayan sites.

“It appears to be an alux,” the Leftist friend of Jeremy Corbyn wrote, adding that “everything is mystical”.

His far-fetched claim came as thousands took to the streets of Mexico City over the weekend to protest against an alleged presidential power grab.

However, social media users were quick to point out that the photo appeared to have been circulating online in various guises for at least two years. Many accused the president of spreading fake news. The original source of the image is unclear.

“If you believe this, you are stupid,” one user responded to his post, while another added: “It’s so easy to Google a photo to see if it’s true or not.”

Mr López Obrador has long expressed reverence for indigenous cultures and beliefs. His former environment minister also drew derision in the past for saying she believed in aluxes.

Mr López Obrador has long expressed reverence for indigenous cultures and beliefs - Reuters/Henry Romero

According to traditional Mayan belief, aluxes are small, mischievous creatures that inhabit forests and fields and are prone to playing tricks on people, like hiding things. Some people leave small offerings to appease them.

The ancient Mayan civilisation reached its height from 300AD to 900AD on the Yucatan Peninsula and in adjacent parts of Central America, but the Mayas’ descendants continue to live on the peninsula.

Many continue speaking the Mayan language and wearing traditional clothing, while also preserving traditional cuisines, crops, religion and medical practices.

The president’s controversial post came as opponents flooded Constitution Square in Mexico City to protest against his planned overhaul of the electoral authority. Critics say the plan, which includes shrinking the independent agency’s budget and staff, threatens to undermine Mexico’s democracy.