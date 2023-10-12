Mexican Pop Star Gloria Trevi Will Bring the Nostalgia on Her 2024 Mi Soundtrack World Tour

The "Pelo Suelto" singer, who is currently embroiled in a sexual assault lawsuit, will kick off her tour in January

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage Gloria Trevi in Madrid in June 2023

Mexico's favorite diva is going on tour!

During an intimate event on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, Gloria Trevi announced she is embarking on her Mi Soundtrack World Tour in January.

Trevi is scheduled to visit over 30 cities across the U.S. including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, New York, Chicago and Miami. Trevi will also return to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

“The world is going through a very difficult moment,” Trevi, 55, said onstage in Spanish. “Every day we wake up to headlines in the news that leave goosebumps on our skin and the latest, a war, when all we want is love and peace.”

The show is expected to showcase the singer's evolution — with glitz and glamour in true Trevi fashion — and take fans through new versions of her iconic classics.

“She is without a doubt, Gloria Trevi," Trevi said in a press release, speaking in third person. "An artist in constant timeless evolution, and I want to share it with the audience that has always followed and supported me unconditionally, with their eyes closed (a reference to her hit song 'Con los Ojos Cerrados,' meaning 'With Eyes Closed') throughout the years."

The tour's concept was inspired by the release of Mi Soundtrack (Vol. 1 and Vol. Two), which is a compilation of newly recorded versions of hits like "Pelo Suelto," "Dr. Psiquiatra" and "Con los Ojos Cerados." She is also expected to perform tracks like "Medusa," "Que Se Acabe El Mundo" and "Siempre Yo" for the first time.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Gloria Trevi performs in Miami in February 2021

"I realized that we need this," she said onstage. "We need that nostalgia brought to life."

She also tapped singer MAR Solís, daughter of singer Marco Antonio Solís, as her opening act for several shows.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

During the event, Trevi — who is currently embroiled in a sexual assault lawsuit — opened up about rising above all odds for her fans.

"I'm speaking from a moment in which I've already lifted myself up. Not to the point in which I wish to arrive because I have always had big dreams... but I'm in a place where I can tell people, 'Look, remember that I was crying. Rise up because you are going to smile. You are going to smile like I can today. You are going to feel grateful to God to be alive. '"

In January, Trevi released a statement in English and Spanish on social media denying all sexual assault accusations. (The singer-songwriter spent nearly five years in prison after she was accused of corrupting minors, kidnapping and rape in 1999. She was acquitted and found not guilty in 2004.)

“I will not remain silent while I am unfairly accused of crimes I did not commit,” she wrote. "Being a victim of physical and sexual abuse is one of the worst things that can happen to a human being. I say it, and I know it, because I am a survivor."

According to the Los Angeles Times and Billboard, two women allege they were 13 and 15 when Trevi approached them and persuaded them to join her ex-manager and producer Sergio Andrade's training academy to become stars. Per the outlets, the women claim Trevi groomed them for Andrade.



