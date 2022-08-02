Mexican Pizza fans, rejoice: Taco Bell will bring back popular menu item in September

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza will return to the restaurant's menu in September.
Mexican Pizza lovers won't have to wait much longer to get their hands back on their beloved dish, as Taco Bell announced it will be back on its menu next month.

A popular dish, the Mexican Pizza was relaunched in May after it was taken off the menu in 2020 as Taco Bell "looked to streamline its offerings," much to the dismay of fans. The return was met with such high demand, Taco Bell temporarily removed it from the menu weeks later.

"Taco Bell worked diligently to resolve depleted ingredients and supply chain challenges that originally caused longer gaps in the product’s availability. Fans eager for its return can expect Mexican Pizzas will be ready in all their glory," Taco Bell said Tuesday, announcing Mexican Pizza will be back on menus Sept. 15.

What is the Mexican Pizza?

It's in the name: The dish resembles a pizza with seasoned beef and refried beans between two tortilla shells, topped with a "Mexican Pizza sauce," three-cheese blend and diced tomatoes.

It was introduced in 1985 as "Pizzazz Pizza."

Why did Taco Bell pull the Mexican Pizza off the menu?

When the Mexican Pizza returned in May, Taco Bell said, the demand for it was seven times higher than when it was originally on the menu. One restaurant in California sold more than 1,000 Mexican Pizzas in one day, and a customer ordered 180 Mexican Pizzas, Taco Bell said.

How long will the Mexican Pizza be back?

It'll be around for good.

"The late summer return is sooner than Taco Bell first anticipated when shortages hit earlier this year, as Taco Bell worked quickly to restock the beloved menu item," Taco Bell said. "It’ll be here to stay for good when it returns September 15."

'Mexican Pizza: the Musical'?

When the Mexican Pizza came back in May, Taco Bell announced the production of "Mexican Pizza: the Musical." The musical, set to premiere on TikTok on May 26, was set to star Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

Production was put on hold after the item got pulled off the menu, but Taco Bell said it will release details soon about how the fast-food chain will celebrate the return.

Contributing: Brett Molina

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When will Mexican Pizza come back? Taco Bell announces item's return

