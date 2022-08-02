Mexican Pizza to make comeback at Taco Bell months after shortage. When you can get it

Taco Bell is bringing back its fan-favorite Mexican Pizza — for good this time, multiple outlets report.

The item will return to menus on Sept. 15, months after higher than anticipated demand caused the chain to run out of ingredients just weeks after it first relaunched in May, according to CNN Business.

“Taco Bell worked diligently to resolve depleted ingredients and supply chain challenges,” the national taco chain said in a statement obtained by CNBC.

McClatchy News reached out to Taco Bell on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and was awaiting a response.

The Mexican Pizza was originally slated to return this fall but came back earlier than expected, Axios reported.

Find your nearest Taco Bell here.

