Mexican Open: Britain's Jack Draper forced to retire from semi-final

Despite missing out on the final, Jack Draper is set to reach a new career rankings high

Britain's Jack Draper was forced to retire in the third set of his Mexican Open semi-final in Acapulco.

The 22-year-old had treatment from the physiotherapist and tournament doctor in the second set against Australian defending champion Alex de Minaur.

De Minaur had taken the opening set 6-3 before the British number three came back to win the second 6-2 thanks to some strong returns.

Draper was trailing 4-0 in the decider when he withdrew from the match.

He later wrote on Instagram: "I hate to pull out but I was feeling really unwell today. Congrats to Alex de Minaur and good luck for the final!"

The Australian world number nine wished the Briton "a speedy recovery".

De Minaur added: "Even though I dropped that second set, I knew he was hurting from then and I just told myself to bring up the intensity, try and get a head start in the third set and make it a little bit harder for him.

"He's a hell of a player, a hell of a talent and I hope it's nothing too serious."

In the final, De Minaur will play Norwegian Casper Ruud, who defeated Denmark's Holger Rune 3-6 6-3 6-4.