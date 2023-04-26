Mexican Model Ximena Moral Stars in ADANOLA's Resort Sport Campaign

ADANOLA is set to drop its brand-new Resort Sport collection, comprising flattering and functional styles perfect for summer workouts and lazy days.

Accompanying the forthcoming collection release is a sunny campaign starring Mexican model and entrepreneur, Ximena Moral, showcasing the brand's much-loved styles alongside some new silhouettes. Aiming to capture the feeling of summer through swimwear pieces, lounge-worthy sweatshirts and beach-ready accessories, the Resort Sport collection arrives in multiple drops, with the first iteration already available for purchase.

Kicking things off with the brand's ever-popular sportswear silhouettes, the first drop featured sports caps, crop tops and unitards, paired with cropped shorts and oversized hoodies. Now, ADANOLA is gearing up for its second release, introducing new swimwear silhouettes, paired with loungewear tees and vibrant summer accessories.

Take a look at the new collection above, and head to ADANOLA's website to purchase from April 27.

In other news, UK swimwear label Youswim just expanded its size range.