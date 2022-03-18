Mexican midfielder Andrés Guardado to miss qualifier vs US

2 min read
In this article:
Midfielder Andrés Guardado will miss Mexico’s World Cup qualifier against the United States next week along with forward Rogelio Funes Mori and defender Julio César Domínguez.

Guardado, Mexico’s captain, injured a thigh playing for Betis against Atlético Madrid on March 6.

Goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, defenders Jesús Alberto Angulo, Héctor Moreno, Israel Reyes and Jorge Sánchez, midfielder Edson Álvarez and forwards Eduardo Aguirre and Santiago Giménez were additions on the 29-man roster announced Thursday night by coach Tata Martino.

Midfielder Uriel Antuna, who missed the November qualifier against the U.S. in Cincinnati, is on the roster after playing in the January qualifier at Jamaica.

LA Galaxy defender Julián Araujo is on the roster after making his Mexico debut in a Dec. 8 exhibition against Chile — which came one year after he played his only match for the U.S. He was a second-half substitute in the Feb. 2 qualifier against Panama.

After the March 24 match at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, El Tri plays at Honduras three days later and closes at home against El Salvador on March 30.

Seeking its eighth straight World Cup appearance, Mexico is third in North and Central America and the Caribbean with 21 points, four points behind Canada and trailing the U.S. on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17 points, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine.

The top three nations earn berths for this year’s tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff in June against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota (León), Guillermo Ochoa (América), Jonathan Orozco (Tijuana), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas)

Defenders: Jesús Alberto Angulo (Tigres), Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy, U.S,), Néstor Araujo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk, Belgium),Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), César Montes (Monterrey), Héctor Moreno (Monterrey), Israel Reyes (Puebla), Jorge Sánchez (América), Johan Vásquez (Genoa, Italy)

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez (Ajax, Netherlands), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Érick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Héctor Herrera (Atlético Madrid, Spain), Diego Lainez (Betis, Spain), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey)

Forwards: Eduardo Aguirre (Santos Laguna), Jesús Corona (Sevilla, Spain), Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul), Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton, England), Hirving Lozano (Napoli, Italy), Henry Martín (América), Alexis Vega (Chivas)

