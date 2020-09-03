Mexican labor market recovers 1.5 million workers in July

MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Nearly 1.5 more million Mexicans were economically active in the labor market in July compared with June, and the jobless rate slipped to 5.4% from 5.5% a month earlier, figures from the national statistics institute INEGI showed on Thursday.

Of the 12 million Mexicans who left the labor market in April and were no longer economically active due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, some 7.2 million had returned by July, according to the INEGI data.

The number of Mexicans in full-time work jumped by 4.2 million in July, while part-time jobs fell by 2 million, the data showed. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Jonathan Oatis)