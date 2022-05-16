Mexican investment platform Flink to acquire brokerage for portfolio expansion

Valentine Hilaire
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY, May 16 (Reuters) - Mexican start-up Flink said on Monday that it will buy local brokerage Vifaru Casa de Bolsa for $25 million in a bid to give its clients wider investment options.

The purchase, once approved by Mexico's National Banking and Securities Commission, will allow Flink's users to invest in increments as small as 10 pesos ($0.4993), down from a previous 30 peso cutoff in existing products.

The acquisition will also allow users to invest in Mexico's local money markets, although not in stocks, a Flink spokesperson said.

Flink, which targets first-time investors, currently allows Mexican customers to invest in fractions of shares of U.S. listed companies such as Tesla, Apple and Amazon.

About 300,000 Mexicans had investment accounts of any kind in 2019, well under 1% of the population, according to company data.

The company will start operations in Colombia this year as part of its expansion plan, and said it is also eyeing Peru, Chile and Argentina for its operations.

The firm, which aims to boost its total customers to 4 million from 1.6 million now, expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 20.0262 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sam Holmes)

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that