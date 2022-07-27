A new Mexican grocery store is opening in West Columbia. Check out where it is

There’s a new player on the grocery scene in West Columbia.

Plaza Garibaldi, a full-service Mexican supermarket located at 2036 Augusta Road, will have its grand opening Friday, July 29, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is located near the spot where Augusta Road and Jarvis Klapman Boulevard split, about a half mile east of the West Columbia Walmart.

The new store is packed with a variety of produce and grocery items, and it also features a Tex-Mex restaurant, a bar, a bakery and a tortilleria.

That area of Augusta Road is a busy one, with state Department of Transportation traffic data showing that about 34,000 cars per day travel the corridor.

“We were looking for a location and we found this, and it seemed like a good spot,” co-owner Ricardo Telez told The State recently. “There are not so many Mexican supremarkets out there. So, we decided to start here from zero, and built it from the ground up.”

Telez said the Plaza Garibaldi is the company’s fifth business. The others include the Restaurant Garibaldi on Columbiana Drive and three Supermercado El Mariachi stores in various locations.

Aside from various Mexican brands and items, the Plaza Garibaldi is offering products from a number of nations, including Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Peru, and Colombia. There is a possibility the store will mix in some Jamaican grocery staples, as well, Telez said.

The Plaza Garibaldi co-owner said he hopes customers will feel comfortable and welcomed at the new Augusta Road store.

“We try to keep it vibrant, and when you come in you don’t feel like a stranger,” Telez said. “You feel like you are at home, and you can choose from a variety of products. Literally a variety.”

