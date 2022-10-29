Mexican Grand Prix qualifying, F1 live: updates and latest times from Mexico City

Luke Slater
·6 min read
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 29, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico - Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
07:51 PM

How good is the stadium section at this track?

Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - REUTERS
Very good, I'd say.

07:43 PM

Final times after third practice – Russell leads Hamilton

  1. George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1min 18.399secs

  2. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:18.543

  3. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:18.876

  4. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:19.123

  5. Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:19.241

  6. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:19.301

  7. Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:19.317

  8. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:19.390

  9. Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:19.882

  10. Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:19.917

  11. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:19.960

  12. Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:20.019

  13. Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:20.037

  14. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:20.139

  15. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.330

  16. Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:20.477

  17. Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:20.598

  18. Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:20.848

  19. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:20.986

  20. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:21.271

07:00 PM

Ferrari say Red Bull punishment not harsh enough

We are not happy with it, says Scuderia's racing director

Laurent Mekies, Scuderia Ferrari Sporting Director attends the Team Principals Press Conference prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 29, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico - Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Laurent Mekies, Scuderia Ferrari Sporting Director attends the Team Principals Press Conference prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 29, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico - Chris Graythen/Getty Images

By Tom Cary, in Mexico City

Walking around the paddock at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez yesterday, one thing was clear: no one was very happy with the budget cap outcome.

Actually that is not strictly true. Everyone was delighted that one of the more tortuous F1 sagas of recent years was finally over. But no one was very happy with the verdict, or the process by which it was arrived at.

Ferrari became the latest team yesterday to say they felt the $7 million fine and 10 per cent reduction in ATA [aerodynamic research allowance] was too weak. “We are not happy with it” racing director Laurent Mekies told Sky Sports Italia, arguing $7m was too small a fine and Red Bull would simply spend the money they had earmarked for the wind tunnel “on reducing the weight of the car or who knows what else”. F1 fans were almost unanimously furious. 99 per cent of comments on message boards yesterday were of the frothing-at-the-mouth variety, depending on allegiances. Red Bull, unsurprisingly, felt the punishment was “draconian”. “Our rivals wouldn’t be satisfied even if our windtunnel was burnt down,” Christian Horner said.

Of course, this was all entirely predictable. Red Bull were always going to deem their penalty too harsh, and their rivals were always going to say it was too soft.

What is perhaps more alarming are the valid concerns regarding the process itself. It took forever, for a start. Yes, we are dealing with extremely complex financial audits. Horner said Red Bull’s submission alone was over 70,000 lines. But they submitted it back in March. The process must get a lot more efficient.

Oracle Red Bull Racing's Team Chief, British Christian Horner, speaks during a press conference at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on October 27, 2022, ahead of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix - AFP
Oracle Red Bull Racing's Team Chief, British Christian Horner, speaks during a press conference at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on October 27, 2022, ahead of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix - AFP

Secondly, the chain of events that began with the leaking of Red Bull’s rumoured breach back in Singapore, was entirely unsatisfactory. Horner was right to be angry that his team were being tried in the court of public opinion, before they had even been found guilty. The public hysteria, and the lobbying from teams, may well have contributed to the final result.

On the subject of lobbying, what was FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem doing getting directly involved in the ABA talks? Surely he should have been a million miles away from the process? Of course the likes of Horner and Wolff and Binotto were going to try to lobby him. But he should have been able to say to them: ‘I have nothing to do with it. An independent panel is dealing with it.’

Ben Sulayem’s behaviour in general seemed a little erratic. Horner denied on Friday that he was ultimately responsible for the final penalty, but there were rumours he was brokering deals, and in a scattergun way. One day Red Bull were potentially going to be banned from free practice in Brazil, the next they were going to have a reduction in their cap. The tone seemed to shift from angry to conciliatory, available to unavailable.

The role of Shaila-Ann Rao has been much discussed. Rao rejoined the FIA in June, having spent the previous two and a half years as general counsel and special advisor to Wolff at Mercedes. Even if she is the most professional person on earth - and there is no reason to doubt she is - surely the fact that she was with Mercedes when they lost one of the most controversial titles in F1 history was reason enough for her to recuse herself from the entire process?

Horner said on Friday Rao was the one who delivered the news to him that Red Bull had breached the cap, 90 minutes after Verstappen secured his second title in Japan.

The whole thing just felt a bit leaky, a bit lacking in transparency, and ultimately a bit bodged. One former driver told the Telegraph yesterday the whole saga confirmed his belief that a budget cap in F1 was a mistake. “This suggestion that F1 is some sort of meritocracy is b------t,” he said. “The gap is the same as it’s ever been. And everyone is trying to find loopholes in the regs, as they always have. There’s so much hypocrisy.”

That opinion was in fairness a bit of an outlier. The one thing most people in the paddock could agree on yesterday was the fact that the cost cap in general was a good thing. But assuming it is here to stay, it needs to be made far more robust, transparent and efficient.

Perhaps the issue, ironically, is one of budget. “Keep hearing from various teams that the FIA doesn’t have enough resources to fully manage the cost cap,” tweeted former driver Karun Chandhok yesterday. “One team told me they had 3 times as many people for their own cost cap planning as the FIA had! That $7 million could directly be used for resources to manage the future…” Not the worst shout.

