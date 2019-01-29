Mexican GP shuns critical FOPA statement about F1 owner Liberty

Mexican GP shuns critical Liberty statement

The Mexican Grand Prix promoter has distanced itself from a statement made by the Formula One Promoters' Association that criticised Formula 1 owner Liberty Media.

The FOPA statement was issued after a meeting on Monday that was said to involve 16 of the current 21 promoters, ahead of a further coming together between Liberty and all the promoters in London today.

But the Mexican GP promoter has distanced itself from the controversy created by the FOPA's statement and has issued a statement.

It claims that it was not party to Monday's meeting and that it is in support of F1's ownership.

It read: "Following the statement made by the Formula One Promoters' Association (FOPA), the F1 Gran Premio de Mexico promoters want to express their sympathy with the promoters from other countries, understanding that each country and race is different.

"In addition, the Mexican Grand Prix's promoters welcome the ongoing collaboration and good relationships with the rest of the promoters.

"However, F1 Gran Premio de Mexico did not participate in said meeting and appreciate the work that the new owners of F1 are doing to understand the promoters' requirements and concerns, as well as those from the fans.

"The Mexican Grand Prix's promoters recognise that the new administration of F1 has listened and been sensitive to their concerns, with both parties working very closely together.

"As a result, they do not agree with what was released by the Formula One Promoters' Association on their behalf.

"The Mexican promoters and F1 continue the negotiations regarding the renewal of the F1 Gran Premio de Mexico contract in private."

The five races that are believed to be outside FOPA and are not implied to be related to the original statement are the Chinese, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Russian and Japanese Grands Prix.

