Mexican drugs lord Rafael Caro Quintero arrested

·2 min read
quintero is detained
quintero is detained

Mexican drugs lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who is on the US most wanted list, has been arrested in the northern state of Sinaloa, the Mexican navy says.

Mr Quintero, who is accused of torturing and murdering a US drug enforcement agent in 1985, was held in the town of Choix.

The navy said he was found in bushes by a search dog called Max.

The US said it would seek Mr Quintero's immediate extradition.

"This is huge," White House senior Latin America adviser Juan Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Mr Quintero was one of three founding members of the powerful Guadalajara Cartel.

He spent 28 years in jail for the murder of former US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Enrique Camarena.

The murder strained US-Mexico ties at the time and was later dramatised in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico.

In 2013 a court in Mexico cut short Mr Quintero's 40-year sentence and freed him, ruling that he should have been tried in a state rather than a federal court.

US officials said he quickly returned to drug trafficking.

The US subsequently offered $20m (£17m) for any information leading to his capture.

His arrest is symbolically important although he is no longer considered a major figure in international drug trafficking.

"It is probably one of the most important captures of the last decade in terms of importance to the DEA," said Mike Vigil, the DEA's former chief of international operations, quoted by Reuters.

In its statement the Mexican navy also said that 14 of its personnel had died after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in the city of Los Mochis in Sinaloa.

An investigation was under way but there was no indication the crash was related to Mr Quintero's arrest, the navy said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alaska to begin paying dividend, energy checks Sept. 20

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state of Alaska plans to begin distributing this year's oil-wealth fund check and a special energy relief payment to residents on Sept. 20. The timeline was announced Friday by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the state Department of Revenue. The combined payout for the dividend and energy relief payment is estimated to be around $3,200 per person; a final figure is pending. Residents will receive the money as one payment, the department said. The energy relief payment was intend

  • Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for armed Capitol rioter

    Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for a Texas man who was convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, calling him a militia group member who took a central role in the pro-Trump mob's attack, according to a court filing Friday. If a judge accepts the Justice Department's recommendation, Guy Wesley Reffitt's prison sentence would be nearly three times longer than any of the more than 200 other defendants who have been sentenced for crimes related to th

  • Reports: MLB to pay $185 million to settle minor leaguers' class-action lawsuit

    MLB will also start letting teams pay minor leaguers outside of the regular season.

  • LEADING OFF: All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium

    The All-Star Game festivities start in earnest with the Futures Game, where some of the best prospects in Major League Baseball will play a seven-inning matchup at Dodger Stadium. Among the minor leaguers set to play are: 20-year-old Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez, the No. 2-rated prospect in the majors; Texas pitcher Jack Leiter, son of former big league pitcher Al Leiter; and Washington second baseman Darren Baker, son of Houston manager Dusty Baker. Former All-Star catcher and longtime manager Mike Scioscia will guide the NL squad, back in the ballpark where his Los Angeles Dodgers won two World Series championships.

  • 'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison

    More than 870 people have been charged in connection to the deadly attack, and more than 300 have pleaded guilty.

  • Italian Aircrews Help Portuguese Firefighters Battle Wildfires

    Aircrews from Italy’s national fire service (Vigili del Fuoco) helped Portuguese crews battling wildfires on Thursday, July 14, as Portugal struggled to contain blazes that have broken out across the country amid soaring temperatures.According to Vigili del Fuoco’s website, this footage shows aerial shots of smoke rising from multiple fires around the municipalities of Abiul and Covilha.The Portuguese government had issued a state of alert across the country due to the increased risk of forest fires amid record-breaking heat from Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15. The alert has been extended to Sunday, July 17. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful

  • One million fentanyl-laced pills seized near LA in largest California bust of its kind, DEA says

    The Drug Enforcement Administration says agents seized 1 million pills containing fentanyl in a raid near Los Angeles this month.

  • Indicted Colorado clerk will remain free after Vegas trip

    DENVER (AP) — An indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists will remain free on bond but will have to get court permission before traveling out of state, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Matthew Barrett canceled an arrest warrant for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters he issued after she traveled by private plane to Las Vegas on Monday to speak at a sheriffs' conference just hours after he ruled she could not leave Colorado. The flight on a private plane was also a day

  • Ricky Martin’s Lawyer Denies Allegations Singer Abused His Nephew: ‘Not Only Untrue, It Is Disgusting’

    An attorney for singer Ricky Martin has strongly refuted disturbing allegations that the singer abused his nephew, calling them “not only untrue” but “disgusting.” Martin was served a restraining order in Puerto Rico in early July, citing domestic abuse. On Friday, TMZ reported that the singer’s brother, Eric Martin, identified the alleged victim as Martin’s […]

  • Mexico arrests drug lord Caro Quintero, wanted for killing U.S. agent

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -In a major win for Mexican and U.S. law enforcement, Mexico's Navy said on Friday it had captured notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, convicted for the murder and torture of a U.S. anti-narcotics agent in 1985. The kingpin rose to prominence as a co-founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, one of Latin America's most powerful drug trafficking organizations during the 1980s, and had been among the most prized targets for U.S. officials.

  • Toronto's 'Starboy' gets his wish and meets The Weeknd

    After a photo of a young The Weeknd fan crying outside his cancelled Rogers Centre show captured the attention of the singer-songwriter last week, the six-year-old had a chance to meet his idol in person this week. Phoenix Prince, six, and his father, Blake Prince — who calls his son "Starboy" — were among the thousands lined up on Friday when they were told the concert was cancelled just 30 minutes before it was set to begin amid a nationwide Rogers network outage. It was at least the third tim

  • Camilla to celebrate 75th birthday with family dinner

    Guests are likely to dine at Charles’s Highgrove home in Gloucestershire.

  • Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

    Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, was captured Friday by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, according to the Mexico's navy. Caro Quintero was arrested after a search dog named “Max” found him hiding in brush in the town of San Simon in Sinaloa state during a joint operation by the navy and Attorney General's Office, a navy statement said. Mexico’s national arrest registry listed the time of Caro Quintero’s arrest as around midday.

  • Saudi Arabia: Biden raised Khashoggi murder with crown prince

    The US president is attempting to rebuild ties having promised to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah".

  • Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden seemed to bow Friday to Sen. Joe Manchin's demand for a slimmed-down economic package, telling Democrats to quickly push the measure through Congress so families could “sleep easier" and enjoy the health care savings it proposes. Biden's statement came hours after Manchin, the West Virginian who is one of Congress' more conservative Democrats, said that if party leaders wanted to pass a measure before next month's recess, it should be limited to provisions c

  • Three men jailed for 1995 Brooklyn murder to be exonerated, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors asked a judge to reverse the convictions of three men who have spent decades in prison for the 1995 arson death of a subway token clerk, Brooklyn's district attorney said on Friday, adding the men were victims of "problematic identifications and false and contradictory confessions." The three men - Vincent Ellerbe, Thomas Malik and James Irons - were convicted as teenagers of murdering token seller Harry Kaufman in 1995. Malik and Irons remained incarcerated, and Ellerbe was paroled in late 2020.

  • Mom sparks debate after sharing her son’s major financial punishment: ‘He accused me of stealing’

    She had the last straw with him.

  • Why is everyone going on strike?

    Thousands of workers have gone on strike or threatened to this summer, risking widespread disruption.

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem: No special session on abortion

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday that she has reversed her initial plan to call a special legislative session this year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. When the Supreme Court’s decision first leaked in May, Noem tweeted that she would “immediately call for a special session to save lives” if Roe was overturned. South Dakota already had a trigger law that immediately banned abortions after the ruling came out in June. Noem, who has since show

  • Vanessa James and Eric Radford announce retirement from competitive figure skating

    OTTAWA — World bronze medallists Vanessa James and Eric Radford announced their retirement from competitive figure skating Monday. James and Radford finished 12th in pairs at the Beijing Olympics in February and capped their lone season together a few weeks later with a third-place result at the world championship in France. "We are very proud of what Vanessa and Eric have accomplished through this season culminating in a bronze medal at worlds," Skate Canada high-performance director Mike Slipc