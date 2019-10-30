Mexican American Football League to hold first-ever Canadian draft Friday

TORONTO — Mexico's Liga de Futbol Americano Professional (LFA) will hold its first-ever Canadian draft Friday.

The draft is part of the LFA's partnership with the CFL, which was formally agreed upon last November in Edmonton. In January, the Canadian league's nine teams conducted a combine in Mexico City before holding a three-round draft of players from the Mexican league.

The CFL has also reportedly signed a Mexican broadcast deal.

On Friday, the eight LFA teams will select at least two players to fill reserved roster spots for Canadians during the upcoming 2020 season. Additional selections can be made at the league's discretion.

The player pool will consist of Canadians who are currently CFL free agents and have indicated a desire to play in Mexico.

"We're thrilled for this next exciting step in our partnership with the LFA," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. "These young men will have the opportunity to continue learning the game and honing their skills in a competitive environment.

"Providing Canadian players with a chance to continue pursuing their passion for the game, even if they're not quite ready for the CFL after their U SPORTS or junior careers have ended, is just as important to us as ensuring the best global players have a shot at living their dreams in the CFL."

The partnership with Mexico is part of Ambrosie's CFL 2.0 initiative to grow football globally. Ambrosie has also secured agreements with league in Austria, Great Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and Sweden and is in discussions with others.

"Our collaboration with the CFL has allowed a number of our players to showcase the wealth of talent and the passion for football in Mexico," said LFA president Oscar Perez. "We cannot wait for Canadians to take in this experience first-hand as they continue their football journeys, and as we learn and grow together."

The Canadian Press