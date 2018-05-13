Metta World Peace thinks Drake should coach the Raptors

Metta World Peace said he thinks Drake should replace Dwane Casey as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors. (AP Photo)

Metta World Peace knows who should replace Dwane Casey as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors.

TMZ Sports ran into World Peace in Beverly Hills, and actually broke the news to him that Casey was fired. The conversation quickly turned to the team’s global ambassador and rapper Drake, who World Peace thinks could be a good coach for the Raptors if he has the right people around him.

“If he had the right staff, he could do it,” World Peace told TMZ. “He should do it. Yeah, he should do it. I think he could do it.”

Drake has been an incredibly visible presence around the Raptors for years, and most recently when he was sitting courtside talking trash in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cavaliers.

Now, we can’t speak for Drake’s knowledge of the game. But if his basketball skills are any indication of how he’d be as a coach, well, Raptors president Masai Ujiri may want to go another way — especially after seeing how Drake fared warming up with Kentucky in 2017.

World Peace — who legally changed his name from Ron Artest in 2011 — played in the NBA for 19 seasons before retiring last year.

If — sorry, when — Ujiri passes on naming Drake as the next head coach of the Raptors and starts looking for other candidates, World Peace did tell TMZ he’d throw his hat into the ring.

“If they called me out there, I’d do it,” he told TMZ.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Kobe seems to agree he’s ‘more skilled’ than LeBron

• Cubs player beefs with MLB over cleat color

• Sexual assault case against Detroit coach had at least 5 witnesses

• MMA fighter retires after taking massive KO kick to the head

