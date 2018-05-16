Metta World Peace gives his side of the story of breaking Michael Jordan's ribs in 2001

Back in 2001, rumors flew about an apparent incident during a pick-up game in which Metta World Peace, then known as Ron Artest, somehow broke the great Michael Jordan’s ribs. World Peace has been making his name in the league with the Bulls, while Jordan was about to enter the Wizards stage of his career.

The Chicago Tribune reported at the time about possibilities of a fistfight or a vengeful slam to the ground from World Peace. Well, now World Peace is trying to set the record straight. Speaking with Yahoo Sports to promote his new book “No Malice,” the 38-year-old gave his side of the story.

“When Jordan got the ball, he would always score,” World Peace said. “So, the one time, I moved his arm out of the way so I could get in front. The referee blows the whistle, calls an offensive foul on Michael Jordan, and in the meantime, I hit him in the ribs, by mistake, and I accidentally broke his ribs. Something that I’m not happy about, but Michael, after he broke his ribs, came back down, hit the game-winning shot and then he left.”

Metta World Peace got plenty physical with Michael Jordan in games, but it was in a pick-up where things went too far. (AP Photo)

When the rumors of a fight picked up, World Peace said Jordan personally called him to say “Don’t worry about it.” That didn’t stop World Peace from feeling awful about the incident that temporarily sidelined his favorite player.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• 25-year-old arrested for posing as HS basketball star

• Golfers play on while volcano erupts

• Michigan State settles with Nassar victims for $500M

• ’F—ing thief’: Cavs player doesn’t hold back about Boston GM

