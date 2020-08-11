Mets' Stroman opts out of 2020 MLB season

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman has opted out of the 2020 MLB season due to coronavirus concerns.

Stroman had been recovering from a calf injury and was in contention to make his season debut against the Miami Marlins next week.

But the 2019 All-Star decided against competing this year as he highlighted concerns with travelling to COVID-19 hotspots like Miami, where the Marlins were the subject of an outbreak.

"Obviously, you see the [St Louis] Cardinals, the Marlins, you see spikes everywhere in the country, you see protocols not being handled properly from citizens everywhere,'' Stroman said during a Zoom call on Monday, following team-mate Yoenis Cespedes in opting out.

"You see us going to Florida soon. That was a big discussion I had with my family. Going to see the Marlins soon, that's something I don't want to be in that situation.''

Stroman, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, added: "This was a decision I had to kind of take myself out of it and look out for the best interests of my family."

The 29-year-old – a Gold Glove Award winner in 2017 – joined the Mets from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019.

Stroman had an ERA of 3.77 from 11 games following his arrival in New York, tallying 60 strikeouts from 1,027 pitches.