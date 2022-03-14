Mets star Pete Alonso 'thankful to be alive' after his car flipped 3 times in crash

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso was involved in a serious car crash Sunday on his way to spring training that left him shaken but uninjured.

The 27-year-old first baseman told reporters Monday that another driver T-boned him after running a red light, flipping Alonso's vehicle three times. Alonso kicked out his windshield to get out of the car.

“I'm just really thankful to be alive,” he said.

Alonso called the crash "pretty brutal" but thanked Ford for good engineering. He said his wife, Haley, was in a separate car behind him and rushed to assist him.

"One [minute], I was coming here to work, coming to spring training, the next thing I know, I’m kicking my windshield trying to get out of a flipped over car."



Incredibly, Alonso emerged from the wreck healthy, and started doing individual drills at Mets camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida on Monday. He plans to take part in full activities Tuesday.

"Today's is really special for me," Alonso said. "I just had a blast out there today doing work, seeing everybody. I don't think I've ever been happier showing up to spring training."

Alonso crushed 37 homers and drove in 94 runs for the Mets in 2021. He has been a durable staple in Queens, sitting out a total of 14 games in three seasons since he arrived in the majors in 2019.

With team owner Steve Cohen shelling out huge money for star pitcher Max Scherzer and an entirely revamped outfield, the Mets are expected to be contenders in the NL East.

It was an eventful morning in Mets camp, as all-world ace Jacob deGrom also announced his intention to opt out of his contract with the Mets at the end of the season.

It is an expected move given his excellence. The five-year, $147.5 million pact signed ahead of the 2019 season is guaranteed through 2023, with a team option for 2024. He can likely secure a higher salary with more guaranteed years next offseason.