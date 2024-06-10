Mets split London Series, rally in the ninth to beat Phillies 6-5

LONDON (AP) — Catcher Luis Torrens turned Nick Castellanos’ bases-loaded roller in front of the plate into a game-ending double play, and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 on Sunday for a split of their two-game London Series.

New York rallied from a 4-3 ninth-inning deficit against José Alvarado (1-3), who blew a save for the second time in 13 chances.

Mark Vientos hit an RBI single on a two-hopper that third baseman Alec Bohm tried to barehand. Pete Alonso forced in a run when was hit on his left thigh by a cutter, and catcher J.T. Realmuto allowed a run-scoring passed ball that put the Mets ahead 6-4.

Reed Garrett (6-2) got an out but allowed two batters to reach in the bottom half. Bryce Harper loaded the bases with a single off Drew Smith, and Bohm forced in a run with a walk.

Castellanos tipped the ball in front of the plate, and Torrens grabbed it before stepping back on the plate for a forceout as pinch-runner Garrett Stubbs tried to slide home. Torrens then threw to first, where Alonso fell as he stretched for the final out, giving Smith his second save.

GUARDIANS 6, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Freeman hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the seventh inning and Cleveland beat Miami.

Gabriel Arias also went deep and José Ramirez doubled and drove in his major league-leading 62nd run for the AL Central-leading Guardians, who improved to 42-22 and took the series.

After Brayan Rocchio and Steven Kwan singled with one out, Freeman connected off reliever A.J. Puk (0-7) with a drive over the wall in left field for his sixth homer and a 5-2 lead.

Nick Sandlin (5-0) pitched the sixth for the win. He was one of five Cleveland relievers that retired 13 straight before Jake Burger homered off closer Emmanuel Clase with two out in the ninth.

The Marlins have lost six of seven and dropped to an NL worst 22-43.

TIGERS 10, BREWERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Rogers hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run fifth inning, Tarik Skubal earned his eighth win of the season and Detroit rolled to a victory over Milwaukee.

The eight-run inning was a season high for the Tigers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Gio Urshela and Zach McKinstry each contributed a two-run single. Riley Greene finished with two doubles and an RBI.

Skubal (8-1) allowed one run and five hits while striking out 10 in 6 2/3 innings. The strikeout total was his second-highest this season. He fanned 12 against the New York Yankees on May 5.

Milwaukee starter Bryse Wilson (3-3) was charged with seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. The NL Central leaders hadn’t allowed double-digit runs since April 28.

Brice Turang’s run-scoring triple in the seventh ended Skubal’s shutout bid.

ORIOLES 9, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Grayson Rodriguez took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Adley Rutschman hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, and Baltimore beat Tampa Bay.

Anthony Santander also homered for the Orioles, who lead the majors with 102. Baltimore has taken the first three-games of the four-game set, and have won 13 of 17 overall.

Tampa Bay has dropped 12 of 16 at home.

Rodriguez (7-2) retired 15 in a row before walking Taylor Walls to begin the sixth. Yandy Díaz singled for the Rays’ first hit with two outs before Brandon Lowe ended Rodriguez’s day when he hit an RBI single to complete a 10-pitch at-bat.

Dillion Tate replaced Rodriguez and allowed an RBI single to Randy Arozarena that cut the Orioles lead to 3-2. He struck out Jonny DeLuca after walking Josh Lowe to load the bases.

Baltimore got both runs back in the seventh when Rutschman had an RBI single and Ryan Mountcastle hit a run-scoring grounder.

Rutschman made it 9-2 on his base-loaded homer off Phil Maton in the eighth.

CARDINALS 5, ROCKIES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Burleson homered, and Masyn Winn drove in two runs and St. Louis beat Colorado for a split in the teams’ four-game series.

Rookie catcher Pedro Pagés knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly, singled and scored twice for the Cardinals, who won for just the third time in 10 games.

The Rockies lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Andre Pallante (2-2, 6.16 ERA) won for the second straight time in making his third consecutive start in Steven Matz’s spot in the rotation since moving up from Triple-A Memphis. He threw 68 pitches in five innings, allowing three hits and no runs.

Colorado’s Ty Blach (2-4) pitched five innings in his sixth start since joining the rotation on May 12 after making three relief appearances. He gave up four runs on eight hits.

RANGERS 7, GIANTS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien launched a two-run homer after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch, Adolis García stole home and Texas avoided being swept by manager Bruce Bochy’s former team with a win over San Francisco.

The first pitch thrown by Giants starter Keaton Winn was a 94.5 mph fastball that knocked Semien’s helmet off his head.

Semien then stole second base after getting checked on, and eventually scored the first run. When he batted again in the second inning, he went deep on the next pitch he saw, an 86.4 mph slider, to put Texas up 5-0.

Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) went seven innings, his longest start for Texas since April 3. The right-hander, who missed most of May with a right groin strain, struck out five, walked one and gave up two runs on five hits.

Mike Yastrzemski homered for the Giants, who won the first two games of this matchup against the manager who guided San Francisco to three World Series titles from 2010-14.

CUBS 4, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ian Happ drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double in the first inning and Shota Imanaga had another strong start as Chicago ended Cincinnati's seven-game winning streak with a victory.

The two teams have been going in opposite directions. The Reds have won 12 of 16 while the Cubs have lost 12 of 16.

The Reds who won the first three games in the series, haven’t swept the Cubs in a four-game series since 2018.

Imanaga (6-1) has allowed 12 runs (eight earned) over his past two starts. On Sunday, he allowed two earned runs in 6 2/3 with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Seiya Suzuki returned to the Cubs lineup and went 3 for 5 with a double and run scored. He missed Saturday’s game after being hit in the back by a throw on Friday.

Reds starter Frankie Montas (3-5) was coming off his best outing of the season allowing one hit in seven innings at Colorado on Tuesday. But the Cubs hit him hard Sunday.

Happ snapped an 0-for-11 skid with a bases-loaded double that drove home three runs to put the Cubs ahead 3-0.

RED SOX 6, WHITE SOX 4

CHICAGO (AP) — David Hamilton homered and doubled to help Boston rally past Chicago in 10 innings.

Jarren Duran reached on an error by reliever Michael Soroka (0-7) in the 10th, and Ceddanne Rafaela scored on Jamie Westbrook’s sacrifice fly. Rob Refsnyder singled to bring in another run as Boston (33-33) returned to .500.

Kenley Jansen (2-1) struck out five in two innings for the win. Cam Booser fanned two in the bottom of the 10th for his first career save.

Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer and doubled for the White Sox, who had won two straight after a franchise-record 14-game losing streak.

Corey Julks also had two hits for Chicago, which is a major league-worst 17-49. The White Sox have not won more than two consecutive since May 8-11 against Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

NATIONALS 8, BRAVES 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Keibert Ruiz homered as part of a seven-run fourth inning and Washington defeated Atlanta, spoiling the major league debut of Hurston Waldrep.

CJ Abrams drove in three runs for Washington, which won three of four from Atlanta and improved to 6-2 this season against the Braves.

Atlanta has dropped four of five and at 35-28 is nine games behind Philadelphia in the NL East. It is the first time the Braves have as little as seven games over .500 since being 12-5 on April 17.

Waldrep, the Braves’ first-round pick in the 2023 draft who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier Sunday, was undeterred by a 35-minute weather delay at the start. The right-hander breezed through three innings without allowing a hit. He is the fourth member of last year’s draft class to reach the majors and the second pitcher — along with Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes— to do so.

He was on the verge of escaping a two-on, one-out jam before Luis García Jr. poked an RBI single to left. Ruiz then smacked a first-pitch fastball for a three-run homer into the Nationals’ bullpen, where reliever Jacob Barnes caught it between warmup pitches.

TWINS 11, PIRATES 5, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Manuel Margot hit an RBI triple to start a seven-run outburst in the 10th inning, and Minnesota ended a five-game losing streak with a win over the Pittsburgh.

Margot led off the 10th with a triple to center field off a cutter from Ben Heller (0-1), scoring automatic runner Kyle Farmer. Willi Castro was hit by a pitch for a second time in the game, bringing in another run with the bases loaded and no outs. Carlos Santana tacked on two more with a double to right ahead of a two-run single from Carlos Correa and another single from Max Kepler that made it 11-4.

Heller, who plunked three batters, has an ERA of 49.50.

Jhoan Durán (1-2) pitched a perfect ninth inning.

The Twins were shut out in the first two games of the three-game series after being swept in three games at Yankee Stadium. The Pirates finished a 4-2 homestand that included winning two of three against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jared Jones went five innings and allowed three runs — all in the first — on six hits for Pittsburgh.

MARINERS 6, ROYALS 5, 10 INNINGS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, Cal Raleigh added a two-run single and Seattle held off Kansas City to avoid getting swept for the first time this season.

J.P. Crawford hit a leadoff homer and George Kirby pitched seven splendid innings for the AL West leaders, who lost the first two games of the weekend series. Seattle squandered a two-run lead in the ninth but recovered to halt Kansas City’s three-game winning streak.

MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer off Mariners reliever Mike Baumann (3-0) with two outs in the ninth to tie it 3-all.

Hunter Renfroe launched a two-run homer in the 10th for Kansas City, but it wasn’t enough.

PADRES 13, DIAMONDBACKS 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Knuckleballer Matt Waldron combined with two relievers on a five-hitter, and Ha-Seong-Kim and Jake Cronenworth each hit a three-run homer for San Diego in a win against Arizona.

Kyle Higashioka hit a solo homer. David Peralta, who spent his first 8 1/2 seasons with the Diamondbacks, reached base five straight times and had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice. Cronenworth also had an RBI single to tie his season high.

The Diamondbacks turned to outfielder Pavin Smith to pitch the eighth. He hit Peralta with a pitch, walked Jackson Merrill, retired Kim and then watched first baseman Christian Walker commit an error that loaded the bases. He got out of the jam but inducing Luis Arraez to hit into a double play.

Tatis walked in the second to extend his streak of reaching base to 18 games, one shy of his career best. He doubled in the fourth to match his career-best hitting streak of 14 games and was aboard for Cronenworth’s homer.

Waldron (4-5) was perfect through the fourth before allowing the first four batters to reach in the fifth. He loaded the bases on a double by Walker, a single by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and a walk to Blaze Alexander, before Eugenio Suárez singled to left.

BLUE JAYS 6, ATHLETICS 4, 10 INNINGS

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a bases-loaded double in the 10th inning and finished with five RBIs as Toronto Blue beat Oakland.

Kiner-Falefa hit a 2-1 pitch into the gap in left-center with one out in the 10th, scoring Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho and Ernie Clement to give Toronto a 6-3 lead.

Kiner-Falefa also had a two-run single as Toronto took the rubber match of the three-game series and won for the fourth time in five games.

Brent Rooker homered for Oakland, which scored more than three runs for the first time in seven games.

Yimi García (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second win of the week. Génesis Cabrera pitched the bottom of the 10th, allowing just the automatic runner to score, and picked up his first save since 2022.

ANGELS 9, ASTROS 7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Logan O’Hoppe hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth to complete a four-hit game, and Los Angeles rallied for a victory overHouston despite Jose Altuve tying a career high with four hits.

After Kevin Pillar got aboard with a one-out single to left, O’Hoppe hit a slider from Josh Hader (3-4) deep to left field. Trey Cabbage tried to make a play on it near the short wall, but appeared to drop it as he went halfway over the wall.

Mickey Moniak and Michael Stefanic also drove in two runs apiece as the Angels avoided a series sweep.

Carlos Estévez (1-3) retired the Astros in the ninth to get the win.

Altuve also homered and drove in three runs. It was his first four-hit game this season and 39th of his career. His two-run homer during the sixth inning gave Houston a 7-4 lead before the Angels rallied.

YANKEES 6, DODGERS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, Aaron Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera also went deep and New York rallied for a victory over Los Angeles to prevent a three-game sweep in a series viewed as a possible World Series preview.

Teoscar Hernández’s sixth-inning homer, his third of the series, had given the Dodgers a 3-2 lead against Luis Gil, one inning after the rookie allowed Mookie Betts’ tying two-run double with two outs.

Starting because Juan Soto missed his third straight game due to forearm soreness, Grisham drove a fastball from Tyler Glasnow (6-5) about a dozen rows into the right-field seats for a 5-3 lead in the bottom half. Fans in the sellout crowd of 48,023 had chanted “We Want Soto!” when Grisham came to the plate after infield hits by Alex Verdugo and Judge that bounced off fielders’ gloves.

Acquired by the Yankees in the December trade that brought Soto from San Diego, Grisham began the night hitting .083 with two home runs. Soto could return Monday night against Kansas City.

Judge hit his major league-leading 24th home run in the eighth against Yohan Ramírez. He also had an RBI double on a three-hit night and raised his batting average to .305, his first time over .300 this season. Judge was hitting .197 through May 2 and is batting .419 since with 18 homers and 41 RBIs.

The Associated Press