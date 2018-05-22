Mets sign Jose Bautista; start him same day

Jose Bautista wasn't a free agent very long as he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Mets, the team announced Tuesday.

We’ve signed outfielder José Bautista to a one-year major league contract. Bautista will wear #11 and be available for tonight’s game. To make room on the 25-man roster, we’ve optioned Phillip Evans to Las Vegas. #Mets pic.twitter.com/Sd3UMy0zT1 — New York Mets (@Mets) May 22, 2018

The team promptly put him into the starting lineup in left field and batted him fifth.

Bautista was released by the Braves Sunday after batting .143 in 35 at-bats this season.

With Yoenis Cespedes and Juan Lagares on the disabled list, the Mets have a need for an outfielder, if just to eat up some at-bats.

Mets assistant to the general manager J.P. Ricciardi has a history with Bautista as well. He was the general manager for the Blue Jays in 2008 when Toronto acquired Bautista in a trade with the Pirates.

The Mets optioned Phillip Evans to Triple-A in a corresponding move.