Mets sign Jose Bautista; start him same day

Jose Bautista was released by the Braves this week after batting .143 in 35 at-bats.

Jose Bautista wasn't a free agent very long as he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Mets, the team announced Tuesday.

The team promptly put him into the starting lineup in left field and batted him fifth.

Bautista was released by the Braves Sunday after batting .143 in 35 at-bats this season.

With Yoenis Cespedes and Juan Lagares on the disabled list, the Mets have a need for an outfielder, if just to eat up some at-bats.

Mets assistant to the general manager J.P. Ricciardi has a history with Bautista as well. He was the general manager for the Blue Jays in 2008 when Toronto acquired Bautista in a trade with the Pirates.

The Mets optioned Phillip Evans to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

