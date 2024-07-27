Mets shut out by Spencer Shwellenbach, allow 3 homers as Braves even series

NEW YORK — On a day when the Mets learned their ace would miss the rest of the season, their bats went silent.

Spencer Shwellenbach had the Mets’ number on Saturday evening as the Braves pitched their way to a 4-0 victory. The right-hander tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out 11.

It was by far the rookie’s best start of his major league career as he entered the game with a 4.62 ERA.

The Mets’ offense managed just four total hits, two of them being doubles by Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. The Mets had the tying run in the on-deck circle when Alonso struck out swinging to end the threat in the ninth.

It was a rough game up and down the lineup on Saturday. However, nobody had it rougher than J.D. Martinez and Mark Vientos who combined to go 0 for 7 with seven strikeouts. None of the Mets’ hitters registered a multi-hit game.

Manager Carlos Mendoza’s starter was responsible for all four runs surrendered in their loss. Tylor Megill tossed six innings, allowing four runs on five hits with four strikeouts. It was the long ball that came back to bite the right-hander as Marcell Ozuna, Matt Olson and Eddie Rosario all smashed solo homers.

On a positive front, Mendoza’s bullpen tossed three effective innings. Danny Young hurled two shutout innings while Alex Young pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Mets will turn to David Peterson to try and secure a series victory on Sunday, and the Braves will hand the ball to Reynaldo Lopez in the rubber match. The loser of Sunday afternoon’s crucial matchup could fall out of the NL wild-card picture as the tight-nit race ramps up. The Mets now trail the Braves by 0.5 games for the top NL spot.