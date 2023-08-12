Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor scratched with soreness on his right side, ending streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was scratched from the lineup because of soreness on his right side about 30 minutes before the first pitch Friday night against Atlanta, ending his streak of consecutive games played at 223.

Lindor said he “felt something” while stretching before batting practice. He continued his early work and then visited the trainer’s room, where New York's medical staff decided he should sit out the game. He will undergo testing Saturday.

“We have one of the best training staffs in the league, so whatever you guys think is best,” Lindor said. “I want to play, but I’ve been through a situation where I tried to play through it and didn’t work out in my favor.”

Lindor missed five weeks in 2021 with a right oblique strain.

“Doesn’t even compare,” he said. “That one felt bad. I could barely take off my shirt.”

Lindor has been one of the few bright spots this season for the retooled Mets, who are 52-63 after dealing away six veterans at the trade deadline. He is hitting .440 during a seven-game hitting streak and batting .246 overall with 22 homers, 69 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and an .803 OPS.

“He’s a tough guy. He plays through a lot of things,” manager Buck Showalter said.

Lindor hadn’t missed a game since June 2, 2022, when he sat out against the Los Angeles Dodgers after slamming a hotel door on his finger. He started all but one of the Mets’ first 114 games this season. The 29-year-old switch-hitter appeared as a pinch-hitter June 17 hours after his wife, Katia, gave birth to the couple’s second child.

“The disappointment doesn’t come from not playing 162,” said Lindor, one of 10 major leaguers to participate in all his team’s games this season before Friday. “The disappointment comes from not being out there with the boys against a really good team. Coming out with a jersey not on me, it was weird. It’s a weird feeling.”

New York replaced Lindor at shortstop with Jonathan Araúz, who batted ninth and went 0 for 2 with a pair of walks in a 7-0 loss to the Braves.

Story continues

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Jerry Beach, The Associated Press