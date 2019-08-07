Mets shoot for four-game sweep of Marlins

The New York Mets are making no apologies for the method in which they've rapidly climbed back into the National League wild-card race.

The scorching Mets will look to creep even closer to one of the two NL wild cards Wednesday afternoon, when they attempt to complete a four-game sweep of the visiting Miami Marlins.

Left-hander Steven Matz (6-7, 4.60 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for New York against Miami right-hander Jordan Yamamoto (4-2, 3.94 ERA).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Mets ran their latest winning streak to five games Tuesday night, when Zack Wheeler scattered eight hits over eight scoreless innings and earned the victory as New York blanked the Marlins 5-0.

The win improved the Mets to 12-1 in their past 13 games dating back to July 25, a span in which they have moved from eight games back in the race for the second NL wild card to 1 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

A favorable schedule certainly hasn't hurt the Mets. During the 13-game run, they've played the Marlins, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox, a quartet that is a combined 15-33 since July 25. Still, there's no taking away the wins nor momentum New York has banked.

"We understand who we've been playing, but that doesn't matter to us," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Tuesday night. "We're worried about ourselves playing the game the right way, the camaraderie that we have in the clubhouse. And if we do that, we have enough talent in that room to beat anybody."

Things are considerably less buoyant around the Marlins, who fell to an NL-worst 42-70 by losing Tuesday for the fifth straight time and the seventh time in eight games. Miami put a runner on base in every inning against Wheeler and Robert Gsellman but hit into three double plays and went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Story continues

"A lot of times, if you get the right club and you get (13) chances to drive in runs, you say you'll take that, because at least you're getting people out there," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said afterward. "But right now, it doesn't seem like we're able to get that hit that puts us over the top, for the most part."

The Marlins likely absorbed another big loss in the third inning Tuesday, when shortstop Miguel Rojas sustained a strained right hamstring trying to beat out the back end of a potential double-play ball. Rojas had to be helped off the field by Mattingly and first base coach Trey Hillman. Afterward, Mattingly indicated the club almost surely would recall a shortstop prior to Wednesday's matinee.

Matz took the loss in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up five runs over 3 2/3 innings as the Mets fell 8-4 to the Pirates. Yamamoto didn't factor into the decision last Thursday, when he allowed four runs over six innings in the Marlins' 5-4, 12-inning win over the Minnesota Twins.

Matz is 3-3 with a 2.85 ERA in 10 career starts against the Marlins. In his first start of 2019, he allowed three runs (one earned) in 5 1/3 innings during a no-decision at Miami.

Yamamoto has never faced the Mets.

--Field Level Media