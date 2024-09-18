Mets rookie Christian Scott to undergo Tommy John surgery, out until 2026

FILE - New York Mets' Kodai Senga prepares to pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, July 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets rookie right-hander Christian Scott is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery next week and is expected to miss the entire 2025 season.

Scott hasn’t pitched since July 21 due to a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow but hoped to return this month to the Mets, who entered Wednesday night two games ahead of Atlanta for the last National League playoff spot.

“I think it’s safe to say that he’s done for next year,” New York manager Carlos Mendoza said. “That’s why we waited — he gave it a try because if this was the decision, we knew he was going to be done anyway.”

The 25-year-old Scott began throwing off a mound late last month but said Wednesday he had a difficult time ramping up his off-speed pitches.

“Just couldn’t get over the hump with some of the off-speed pitches. Once we started to reach that over 82, 83 mph, it’s kind of the same feeling as before,” Scott said. “Talked to a lot of the medical staff, a lot of these guys here. We decided this is the best decision moving forward.”

Scott will have a hybrid version of Tommy John surgery in which he has the traditional ligament replacement while also adding an internal brace. Dr. Keith Meister will perform the procedure.

The surgery will address a long-simmering concern for Scott, who missed three weeks with a partially torn ligament in his right elbow last season, when he posted a 2.57 ERA for three affiliates and was selected the Mets’ minor league pitcher of the year.

“Obviously, I love to go out and compete and I love to do what I do. This is the best job in the world,” Scott said. “But at the same time, this is what we sign up for. It’s unfortunate, but at the same time, be positive about it and go out and be the best version of myself I possibly can on a day-to-day basis and do everything I can to get my body in a position to compete in ’26.”

Scott finished 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings over nine starts. He had an impressive major league debut at Tampa Bay in early May.

“It’s not good that he’s going to be down for a long time, but you could use this experience this year as a development for him,” Mendoza said. “He took the baseball for us, he gave us a chance, he continues to learn and he knows what it takes to be a big league player, what it takes to be a big league pitcher, and just having the understanding of the grind and everything that comes with it.”

The Mets got mixed news Wednesday about two more injured starting pitchers. Kodai Senga, who strained his left calf in his lone appearance of the season July 26, said he will pitch for Triple-A Syracuse this weekend.

“I’m working my tail off and devoting all my time towards this,” Senga said through a translator.

Senga is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list next Wednesday. The Mets will not use him out of the bullpen but could have him make a short start followed by a bulk reliever.

Paul Blackburn, acquired July 30 from Oakland to bolster the Mets’ rotation depth, threw Wednesday for the first time since learning he had a spinal fluid leak in his back. Blackburn, on the injured list with a bruised right hand sustained when he was hit by a comebacker Aug. 23, said he felt a compression-like sensation during physical activity.

The right-hander had 10 PRP injections and hopes to return in some capacity next week.

“I want to help contribute any way I can this last week and a half and hopefully past that,” Blackburn said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb