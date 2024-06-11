Mets reinstate catcher Francisco Alvarez from injured list in time for homestand against Marlins

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets reinstated catcher Francisco Alvarez from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, just in time for a three-game homestand against the Miami Marlins.

Alvarez has been sidelined since having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb on April 23. He injured the finger four days earlier after slipping while rounding first base against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets designated catcher Tomás Nido for assignment to create roster space for Alvarez.

Alvarez was hitting .236 with one home run and eight RBIs in 16 games before the injury.

Alvarez has been rehabbing in the Mets' farm system. He caught a combined nine innings on Friday and Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse before serving as designated hitter on Sunday. He was behind the plate a week ago with High-A Brooklyn for a combined no-hitter.

